Thomas McInerney, a former U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General, is surprised at Attorney General William Barr’s statement that the Department of Justice has not seen enough evidence of voter fraud to change the outcome of the 2020 election.

In an interview on the ‘Brave Hearts with Sean Lin’ YouTube show, McInerney states that Barr is familiar with the Hammer and Scorecard program developed for U.S. intelligence agencies. McInerney believes this is the system Biden used to steal votes. It’s the same system the Obama administration used in 2012 and Hillary Clinton in 2016 for voter manipulation. However, in 2016, Trump was still able to overcome the fraud, shocking Clinton who thought her win was guaranteed.

McInerney explains that the manipulation of the 2020 Presidential election is far graver than just voter fraud. He alleges 6-10 states have conspired together to manipulate the data to take control of the U.S. government.

“This is not anything to be taken lightly. It’s not dirty politics or tricks. It is treason, [which is] by the very nature against the United States government and the people of America,” McInerney says in the interview.

McInerney believes that if Barr hasn’t seen massive fraud, then Barr is simply not doing his job. It also raises the question if Barr is part of Trump’s political opposition that McInerney alleges committed treason. McInerney believes that other U.S. Citizens are involved, such as those who promoted the Russia collusion scandal in the 2016 elections.

Internationally, McInerney says that China, Russia, and Iran are the main foreign actors involved in the election interference. McInerney recently learned that the Chinese government owns a part of Dominion Voting Systems, an allegation he is in the process of confirming.

In October, the Chinese government allegedly put $400 million into a Swiss bank that owns a stake of Dominion. McInerney explains that the voting machines have numerous Chinese parts, which likely have trap doors for secret entrance. McInerney wants a thorough investigation into the source of the machines to make sure they conform to privacy standards. Texas, for example, did not use Dominion machines because the state representatives found the system to be too easily subject to software manipulation and cyber warfare. Due to the state’s conclusion, McInerney is surprised that 30 other states decided to use Dominion for the 2020 presidential election.

Five steps to fight treason

The former lieutenant outlines five steps for President Trump to combat the threats facing the country:

Trump issued an executive order in September 2018 stating that any foreign interference in the elections would trigger an emergency. Trump must first execute this order.

Trump should implement the Insurrection Act, which allows him to call into service the U.S. Armed Forces and the National Guard to protect the country against insurrection. McInerney notes that BLM and Antifa are going to start major riots in American cities. They want to create chaos while accusing Trump of being a President who has gone “wild.”

Trump should declare martial law, allowing the President to use military force. McInerney believes that this may be why Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was recently replaced by Chris Miller. This move ensures that the Pentagon stays loyal to the President’s command.

The U.S. administration should suspend habeas corpus in order to keep alleged traitors locked up until they are tried. Habeas corpus is a law that allows a person to report unlawful detention or imprisonment.

Military tribunals need to be set up which would try the arrested traitors. McInerney believes that this is necessary as the judiciary is presently too corrupt. For example, current judges are not impounding voting stations suspected of fraud nor are they preventing the deletion of voting information on the servers.

McInerney calculates that Trump could have won this election with 85 million votes. While there are Democrats who personally do not like Trump, McInerney expects that many will eventually support President Trump as corruption gets exposed. McInerney estimates that Trump could have the support of over 120 million people.