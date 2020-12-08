Communist China Shifts Its Propaganda Narrative on COVID-19

Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been trying to cover up information about the COVID-19 pandemic and shift responsibilities to other countries for the spread of the virus.

In December 2019, when a whistleblower doctor warned his relatives on social media about the outbreak of a SARS-like- virus, he was threatened by the police and forced to retract his “false information”. Other whistleblowers were either disappeared or silenced by the CCP.

After the full outbreak of the pandemic, the CCP rejected requests from U.S. epidemiologists to conduct research on the virus in China.

In February, the CCP claimed that U.S. soldiers participating in the World Military Games had brought the virus to Wuhan. It has also made similar accusations against India, Italy and France.

For example, Zhao Lijian, the deputy director of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Department, tweeted on Feb. 2, that “It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!”

Recently, China has experienced another surge in COVID-19 cases after it claimed victory in combating the virus. As a result, the CCP shifted the blame to state that the virus came into China through foreign food imports. Beijing has not yet provided any scientific evidence to support this claim.

China’s COVID-19 disinformation

“Although China was the first to report cases, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the virus originated in China,” Zhao Lijian stated during a briefing, “Origin tracing is an ongoing process that may involve multiple countries and regions.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently has announced its upcoming investigation on the origins of the coronavirus with a team of 10 leading epidemiologists who will be working together with Chinese scientists. According to the South China Post, the team of scientists will work “on a set of investigations into how the virus that causes Covid-19 emerged and spilled over into humans [from animals]”.

However, given the fact that the CCP has been intentionally trying to avoid international investigations for almost a year now, it is highly implausible that it will suddenly surrender its transparency of information to the public. This investigation will likely serve as a facade of a “glorious, righteous” CCP, so that it could continue deceiving the world about the pandemic.

After the result comes out, it would look like this: whichever country started the coronavirus outbreak, it was definitely not China.

Rick Moran, an editor at the PJ media, commented that “They [the CCP authorities] have too much invested in lying about its origins to give up now.”

By Peter Yan

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email.