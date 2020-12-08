Home U.S. Patrick Basham Calls Biden Victory “Statistically Implausible”
Patrick Basham Calls Biden Victory "Statistically Implausible"

By Vision Times Staff
Patrick Basham Calls Biden Victory "Statistically Implausible"

Patrick Basham, the founding director of Democracy Institute, has called Joe Biden’s Presidential election lead as “statistically implausible” and said that the Democrat candidate defied “non-polling metrics.” He made these statements during an interview with Fox News’ ‘Life, Liberty & Levin’ program.

Basham notes that there are about a dozen or so metrics that have had a 100 percent accuracy rate when it comes to predicting the winner of the Presidential race. This includes things like a candidate’s performance in the presidential primaries, the overall trend of party registration, the enthusiasm the candidates generate in opinion polls, the individual donations they have received, and so on. Surprisingly, Joe Biden won even though these metrics predicted otherwise.

“In 2016, they all indicated strongly that Donald Trump would win, [contrary to] most of the public polling… That was again the case in 2020. So if we are to accept that Biden won against the trend of all these non-polling metrics, it not only means that one of these metrics was inaccurate … for the first time ever, it means that each one of these metrics was wrong for the first time and at the same time as all of the others,” he said to Fox News.

Many of Trump’s key metrics were actually better than they were four years ago. Basham points out that Trump received more votes in this Presidential election when compared to the previous one. While Trump garnered 63 million votes in 2016, the number jumped by 10.1 million to more than 73 million for the 2020 Presidential race, a surge of more than 15 percent. Basham stated that no incumbent American President has ever lost reelection in a scenario where his total vote count had increased.

“I have no confidence that Joe Biden is the deserved winner of this election, based on our findings…”

Basham remarks that Trump has the best performance among minorities for a Republican candidate since Richard Nixon in 1960. Data from Associated Press and Pew Research showed that Trump gained 7 points with Hispanic voters and 2 points with Black voters this election. Edison Research estimates Trump’s Black voter base to have jumped from 8 percent in 2016 to 12 percent in 2020. The low rejection rates of mail-in ballots are also a red flag. Basham says that in key swing states where rejection rates have historically been very high, the rates fell abnormally to less than one percent, and in some cases very close to zero.

It is not just Basham that has noticed bizarre irregularities in the 2020 elections. Numerous examples of fraudulent ballots have emerged in recent weeks –

Analyst Matt Braynard found that hundreds of thousands of votes have been cast in the name of people who had moved out of state. In Georgia alone, he found 138,221 such incidents. “I have no confidence that Joe Biden is the deserved winner of this election, based on our findings… He may have won, he may not have won. Trump may have lost, Trump may have been reelected… We just can’t know because of how bad this election system has operated,” he said in a video.

In Detroit, one poll worker was instructed not to ask for identification when people came to vote. In Michigan and Georgia, poll workers have attested that no effort was made to verify the signatures present on mail-in ballot envelopes. One lawsuit filed in Georgia accuses several counties of failing to perform signature verification of ballots.

In Georgia, many poll workers claimed that while they were conducting a recount of votes, they noticed several ballots having perfect black bubble selections. All such selections were only marked on Biden. The counting workers also noticed another anomaly – Biden’s name was selected 500 times in a row.

