Amistad Project, a civil liberties initiative of the Thomas More Society, recently held a press conference in which three whistleblowers admitted to having witnessed fraudulent activities during the 2020 elections. One of the whistleblowers, Ethan Pease, worked as a postal subcontractor during the election period.

Pease started working for United Mailing Services (UMS) on Aug. 26. Pease revealed that he was informed by two postal workers on two separate occasions that the Wisconsin USPS was collecting more than 100,000 ballots on Nov. 4 morning to be backdated. This would allow these ballots to be counted even after they arrive post deadline.

At his job, Pease picked up mail on a pre-scheduled route, delivering it for sorting to UMS, and then transporting the mail to USPS. On Nov. 2, which was the day before Election Day, Pease only had to deliver one ballot to USPS. And on Election Day, he didn’t see a single ballot marked for delivery. The very next day, a senior USPS employee told him that according to a USPS chapter in Wisconsin, 100,000 ballots were missing.

On Nov. 5, another USPS employee told Pease that the company has ordered all workers to backdate ballots received after the deadline. When asked whether he would get into trouble for this, the USPS employee simply said that he wouldn’t be in trouble as long as the ballots were postmarked for Nov. 3.

“I heard those same two postal office employees making jokes about taking mail-in ballots for Trump and throwing them away… I’m not a Trump supporter, I’m not a Biden supporter either … but something profoundly wrong occurred in Wisconsin during the presidential election and the American people have a right to know about it,” Pease said.

A USPS subcontractor truck driver saw his trailer with potentially 288,000 ballots go missing. Image:pixabay

Missing trailer

The second whistleblower at the press conference, Jesse Morgan, is a truck driver for a subcontractor with the USPS. He claimed that the trailer he parked at the USPS depot in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, mysteriously disappeared. The trailer potentially had up to 288,000 ballots.

“I know I saw ballots with return addresses filled out. Thousands of them. Thousands loaded onto my trailer in New York and headed to Pennsylvania… At first, I didn’t think it was a big deal. In fact, I thought it was really awesome. I really did. I was like sweet, I’m doing something for the presidential race. This is cool… But as things became weirder, I got to thinking and wondered why I was driving complete ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. I didn’t know why so I decided to speak up, and that’s what I’m doing today,” Morgan said at the press conference.

The third whistleblower, Gregory Stenstrom is a data scientist and retired naval officer. He attested to having witnessed a Dominion Voting Systems vendor inserting jump drives into the voting aggregation machines. He also accused election officials of commingling various jump drives, thus impeding an auditor’s ability to correctly authenticate the election results.

In a press release, Phill Kline, Director of the Amistad Project, stated that the testimonies were compelling and that they indicate election fraud at a “massive scale.” According to the Amistad Project, it has already collected sworn expert testimony that points to fraud with regard to 548,000 ballots in Michigan, 300,000 in Arizona, 204,000 in Georgia, and more than 121,000 in Pennsylvania. Kline says that Amistad has contacted U.S. attorneys in New York and Pennsylvania and indicated that his group will share its information with law enforcement officials, including those from the FBI.

