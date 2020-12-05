Video Footage in Georgia Shows Evidence of Alleged Fraud

On Thursday, Dec. 3, a Georgia senate subcommittee was presented with video footage showing what was alleged as the unsupervised counting of ballots after hours, according to CBS 46 in Atlanta.

The video footage taken from State Farm Arena’s vote-tabulation center in Fulton County, Georgia, was presented by Jacki Pick, a lawyer who is assisting the Trump campaign’s legal team. Video footage shows what appears to be four cases full of ballots pulled out from beneath a table covered by a table cloth, after 11:00 p.m. when they were then tabulated.

Pick stated that Republican field organizers who were present as observers during the tabulation of military and absentee ballots were told by a poll worker at 10 p.m. that the ballot counting was done for the day and that everyone had to leave. According to affidavits, the Republican observers were told that the ballot counting would resume at 8:00 a.m. the following day.

Video footage shows that all who were present, including the press and the Republican observers, left the building, leaving only four poll workers. According to Pick, the workers continued tabulating for two hours, “unobserved, unsupervised, not in public view, as your statute requires.” She estimated that as many as 18,000 ballots could have been tabulated in that period of time.

However, according to an article published by Georgia Public Broadcasting: “State and county officials, including investigators for the secretary of state’s office, said that the video clip making the rounds show the normal tabulation process. No monitors were told to leave, but Republican monitors and members of the media left when some election employees called ‘cutters’ wrapped up for the night.”

WATCH: Footage of State Farm Arena in #Atlanta shows that after poll monitors and media were told counting was done, four workers stayed behind to count #ballots, at times pulling out suitcases containing ballots from underneath desks.



Watch full video: https://t.co/EHnM5HZFWj pic.twitter.com/xuT8Svgxbr — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 3, 2020

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta: “Here’s where the confusion comes in:

Media and observers left as employees packed up. But Fulton’s election director called a supervisor at State Farm a few minutes later, telling them to keep counting after the Secretary of State’s office called and said they shouldn’t stop counting for the night so early.

“After that call, employees pulled the containers of ballots back out and went back to work.”

In a Dec. 3 appearance on Fox News, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called on Georgia’s Secretary of State for a signature audit in response to allegations of voter fraud, “especially after what we saw today.”

In an emailed statement, a spokesman for the Georgia Secretary of State told The Epoch Times: “We have launched an investigation into why the monitors from the political parties left before scanning ended. While it was their right to leave early, we want to make certain they were not misled into thinking scanning had stopped for the night when it had not. Nothing we have learned from the independent monitor or our investigation have suggested any improper ballots were scanned.”

Georgia election official Frances Watson, an investigator for Georgia’s secretary of state, told Lead Stories that no one told poll watchers to leave.

In a Dec. 4 Tweet, Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer disagreed, writing: “They were told to leave.”

