Home U.S. Dominion Contractor Alleges Vote Tabulation Fraud in Detroit
U.S.

Dominion Contractor Alleges Vote Tabulation Fraud in Detroit

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
Witness Melissa Carone a contractor for Dominion said she saw 30,000 ballots being counted multiple times in Detroit at the TCF Center. 2020 Election fraud
Witness Melissa Carone said she saw 30,000 ballots being counted multiple times in Detroit at the TCF Center. (Image: youtube / CC0 1.0)

Melissa Carone, a contractor who worked with Dominion Voting Systems at the Detroit TCF Center, recently testified at a Senate hearing in which she attested to witnessing incidents of voter fraud. According to her, at least 30,000 ballots were counted multiple times by the Dominion machines.

Carone is a freelance IT worker who was present at the Detroit ballot-counting site on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. She allegedly saw several employees run batches of ballots through the tabulators many times without first discarding them. The tabulating machines would jam a few times every hour. 

The correct way to scan paper ballots in such a situation is to discard the existing count on the machine and rescan the ballots once again with the jammed paper at the top. But instead of this corrective procedure, Carone allegedly saw that people were rescanning the ballots nine to 10 times.

According to the contractor, there were around 22 to 24 tabulating machines at the site and she witnessed this behavior thousands of times. When she brought the malpractice to the attention of her manager, Nick Ikonomakis, he dismissed her concerns outright. Carone realized that Nick and others at the site were clearly collaborating. While on the night shift, she saw that most of the people at the counting site were simply untrained to do the job.

Patrick Colbeck saw that the Dominion voting machines at the Detroit TCF Center were connected to the internet. (Image: <a href=””>youtube</a> / <a href=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuhUlLVbPOc> CC0 1.0</a>)

“They were allowed to do whatever they wanted to do… They had a contract employee, me, and another one that was from Texas — I have his name right here, Miles Smiley, a 90-year-old man, there to assist with IT work. And he did not have any kind of background in IT and lived in Tennessee. So this man was just walking around aimlessly. I was really the only one running around like crazy helping these people,” Carone said at the hearing. She affirmed that the Democrats took every possible avenue to commit fraud in this election. 

When asked why more people haven’t reported about the malpractice which occurred at the Detroit counting center, Carone stated that her life has been destroyed for speaking the truth. As such, others are probably afraid of being harmed if they report anything negative. Since she exposed the malpractice, some of her friends and family members have distanced themselves away from her. She had to change her phone number and get rid of her social media accounts. Carone is finding it difficult to find a job. Even her children were being threatened.

Dominion Internet connection

Patrick Colbeck, a former state senator and poll challenger at the TCF center in Detroit, testified in a sworn affidavit that the voting machines at the site were connected to the Internet. When he checked the terminal screens for the Tabulator and Adjudicator computers, the icons indicated active Internet connections on every terminal. 

When Colbeck asked the election officials about this and said that they could confirm the Internet connection by just placing the mouse cursor over the icon, the officials bluntly replied that they will not move the mouse for him. 

“All the tabulator computers were connected via Ethernet cables to a network router… And that router, in turn, was connected to another router that was connected to the adjudicators. Those were connected to another router/firewall which was connected to the internet, which was connected to the local data center,” Colbeck said in the affidavit. 

“Anybody who understands IT knows that if one computer is connected on a network to the internet, all the computers on that network are connected to the internet. And I know that the local data center was connected to the other networks,” he said.

Colbeck also notes that various error messages popped up on computers with the tabulators and adjudicators. These error messages, called backup overflow, are only generated when someone is trying to create a backup to an SQL database. As such, Colbeck suspects that either each of the tabulators had their own SQL database built into the workstation or some people were trying to connect the workstation to some outside database.

With translation by Jenny Han

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleVideo Footage in Georgia Shows Evidence of Alleged Fraud
Vision Times Staff
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

Video Footage in Georgia Shows Evidence of Alleged Fraud

On Thursday, Dec. 3, a Georgia senate subcommittee was presented with video footage showing what was alleged as the unsupervised counting of ballots after...
Read more
U.S.

Mike Kelly Takes Pennsylvania Election Results to the Supreme Court

Republicans have filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court to decertify the Pennsylvania election results. Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly and congressional candidate Sean...
Read more
U.S.

Justice Department Dismisses Reports That It Stopped Election Fraud Investigation

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently issued a statement clarifying that it has not stopped investigating election fraud, with a Justice Department spokesperson noting...
Read more

Most Popular

Dominion Contractor Alleges Vote Tabulation Fraud in Detroit

U.S.
Melissa Carone, a contractor who worked with Dominion Voting Systems at the Detroit TCF Center, recently testified at a Senate hearing in which she...
Read more

Video Footage in Georgia Shows Evidence of Alleged Fraud

U.S.
On Thursday, Dec. 3, a Georgia senate subcommittee was presented with video footage showing what was alleged as the unsupervised counting of ballots after...
Read more

Hold on, 12 Young Hong Kong Protesters!

Human Rights
Carry on, young Hong Kong protesters! A few months ago, 12 young Hong Kong protesters attempted to flee Hong Kong to Taiwan without success. Some speculate...
Read more

Chinese Calligrapher Creates Artwork Reflecting the Pandemic Era

Art
Liu Xitong is a renowned calligrapher from China who recently took part in a documentary by NTD Television titled "When the Plague Arrives." The...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times