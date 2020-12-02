Home U.S. Michael Flynn: Communist China Backer of Coup Against the President
Michael Flynn: Communist China Backer of Coup Against the President

By Vision Times Staff
Flynn says that the CCP has everything to gain from ensuring that Trump does not win re-election.
Flynn says that the CCP has everything to gain from ensuring that Trump does not win re-election. (Image: youtube / CC0 1.0)

Michael Flynn, the retired lieutenant general recently pardoned by Donald Trump from an unproven Russia related criminal case, has warned that the President is facing a possible coup from America’s far-left political groups. This leftist “coup” has a strong foreign supporter in the form of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). 

Flynn said that there has been a relentless attack on the American way of life ever since Trump became president. Referring to some figures in the Democratic Party, Flynn said that these figures have “upped their game” and that the party is democratic in name only when, in reality, it has shifted “way over on the left.” 

Following Trump’s win in 2016, there has been an increase in political division, Flynn said. 

He accused the mainstream media and the Democratic Party, which he says ought rather to be called the “Democratic Socialist Party of America,” of using every means possible to oust Trump from his presidency. Flynn says that since the Democratic Party failed in securing the necessary votes for Biden this election, they resorted to vote theft through mail-in ballots and manipulating voting machines like Dominion systems and Smartmatic software. 

joe biden and president trump at campaign events. the two are at odds over transition of power, as legal challenges remain
Both Biden and Trump have claimed victory, making the former’s transition to office uncertain despite major media outlets calling the election for the Democrats. (ANGELA WEISS，SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump and Communist China

Flynn believes the CCP has an interest in supporting such a “coup” to ensure that Trump is removed from power. 

Since late 2017, the Trump administration has taken an escalating tough stance against Communist China, doing much to reverse the “engagement” paradigm that dominated America’s China policy beginning in the 1980s. 

“What we have seen is … over the last probably two decades … is a complete shift in how fast, I believe, that communist China in their long-term plan decided to sort of move up their plans to become the sole global superpower on the planet…” Flynn told The Epoch Times

American officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mandarin-speaking Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger have condemned the CCP in harsh terms, questioning its legitimacy in ruling over the 1.4 billion Chinese people. 

Several Chinese and Hong Kong officials have been sanctioned for human rights abuses, and Washington has boosted the profile of Taiwan, a democratic island state known officially as the Republic of China that the CCP claims is part of its territory.

“I believe when during the last 2016 election, when they [the CCP] didn’t get the candidate that they needed, and the kind of ideology that they saw America moving towards, they were not going to allow 2020 to happen,” Flynn said.

Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell speaks to the media while flanked by Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, left, and Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis at a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, Nov. 19.
Sidney Powell filed a lawsuit in Michigan. (Image: youtube / CC0 1.0)

Flynn says that Sidney Powell, who has filed lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia against election irregularities, will prove widespread vote fraud and bring justice to the mandate given by the people. 

Powell has also been Flynn’s lead attorney since 2019. He strongly believes that when the court cases are settled and the real vote count comes out, Trump will emerge as the final winner of the election by a landslide, and will be inaugurated into office in January.

Flynn pardon

Flynn has served in the military for three decades and also acted as the Director of Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) under the Obama administration. However, Flynn was eventually fired from his post after he felt that Obama was not pursuing terrorists with enough aggressiveness. In 2016, Flynn joined the Trump Presidential campaign. Once Trump won, Flynn was named as National Security Advisor.

But in 2017, Flynn was targeted by the intelligence community over charges of colluding with Russia. Mainstream media kicked off the narrative that Trump’s campaign was hand-in-glove with the Kremlin to sway the 2016 Presidential elections. Even though Trump and Flynn categorically denied such allegations, mainstream media continued on with the narrative. On Dec. 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about speaking to the then-Russian ambassador during Trump’s transition period. However, he soon withdrew the plea, stating that it was done due to the threat of charges against his son.In late November, Trump gave Flynn a full pardon, thus bringing to a close what many believe was a politically motivated retaliation.

“President Trump was absolutely right to pardon General Michael Flynn… Not only was it in his power to grant compassion, but it was part of his obligation to check and balance excesses of other branches of the government… Three cheers for President Trump for pardoning Michael Flynn,” Harvard Law School professor emeritus, Alan Dershowitz, said in his podcast, The Dershow.

