Home U.S. Newsmax Survey: Majority of US Supports Election Recount
U.S.

Newsmax Survey: Majority of US Supports Election Recount

By Leo Timm
0
0
Majority of survey participants agree with Trump's demand for a recount.
Majority of survey participants agree with Trump's demand for a recount. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

A recent survey conducted by Newsmax and McLaughlin & Associates showed that two-thirds of Americans are okay with President Donald Trump asking for a vote recount in key states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona. These are states where Trump’s vote margins with Joe Biden are 1 percent or less. The poll was conducted between Nov. 21 and 23 and saw the participation of 1,000 election voters.

More than a third of the survey respondents believe that the presidential election has seen significant voter fraud. 70 percent of Trump voters and 65 percent of Republicans expressed fraud concerns. Ninety-four percent of Republicans believe that most of the voter fraud was done by Democrats. Fifty-one percent of the survey participants think voter fraud is an issue in big Democrat-run cities, and 42 percent believe that media coverage of Trump has been unfair and biased.

Contested results

Seventy percent of Republicans and 77 percent of Trump voters do not support the idea that media should declare the winner of the presidential elections since recounts are ongoing. However, 57 percent of voters want media outlets like ABC, CNN, NBC, and CBS to declare Biden as the winner. A huge majority of respondents, about 90 percent, support voter identification laws. Around 88 percent also agree with the idea of states requiring mail-in-ballots to have a signature that matches with the person’s voter registration.

At present, the election results are being contested in six states — Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. Recounts are pending in two while the results have been legally challenged in all six states.

Another survey, conducted by Echelon Insights, found that almost 39 percent of Republicans and voters who lean Republican want Trump to stay as the leader of the GOP. Thirty-three percent want Trump’s policies, which include strict regulation on immigration, tariffs on foreign imports, and acting against foreign intervention, to continue being the key policies of the Republican Party.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleAmerican Economy Surges By Record 33.1 Percent
Leo Timm
Leo Timm is a writer and translator focusing on China's traditional culture, international relations, and its national polity. Follow him on Twitter at @nationalpolity.

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

American Economy Surges By Record 33.1 Percent

The U.S. economy grew by 33.1 percent for the July-September quarter this year. This is the largest quarterly gain in history since records started...
Read more
U.S.

Dominion Employee Previously Worked for Chinese State Company

An employee from Dominion Voting Systems, which is one of the largest voting machine providers in the U.S., has been found to have previously...
Read more
U.S.

Trump Will Campaign For Georgia Senators In Runoff Elections

President Donald Trump will be participating in a rally on Dec. 5 in Georgia to support U.S. Senate candidates of the Republican Party in...
Read more

Most Popular

Newsmax Survey: Majority of US Supports Election Recount

U.S.
A recent survey conducted by Newsmax and McLaughlin & Associates showed that two-thirds of Americans are okay with President Donald Trump asking for a...
Read more

American Economy Surges By Record 33.1 Percent

U.S.
The U.S. economy grew by 33.1 percent for the July-September quarter this year. This is the largest quarterly gain in history since records started...
Read more

Dominion Employee Previously Worked for Chinese State Company

U.S.
An employee from Dominion Voting Systems, which is one of the largest voting machine providers in the U.S., has been found to have previously...
Read more

Trump Will Campaign For Georgia Senators In Runoff Elections

U.S.
President Donald Trump will be participating in a rally on Dec. 5 in Georgia to support U.S. Senate candidates of the Republican Party in...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times