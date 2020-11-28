Explaining Dominion Voting Systems’ Potential Links to Communist China

There has been significant controversy about the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, a large part of which centers on allegations that Dominion voting machines were used to manipulate ballots and stealthily change the outcome of the race.

Near midnight on Nov. 25, high-profile lawyer Sidney Powell released a lawsuit claiming “massive election fraud” in the state of Georgia. Among her charges include violations of local laws and the U.S. Constitution. Earlier in the day, Powell had filed a similar lawsuit in Michigan, another key swing state.

Both of the lawsuits allege that in addition to widespread problems with mail-in ballots, private company Dominion Voting Systems played a major role in switching votes from President Donald Trump to his rival, Joe Biden. Dominion voting machines were used in 30 states during the election on Nov. 3.



Biden declared victory on Nov. 7, but none of the states have certified the election yet. According to law, they have until Dec. 14 to do so. The Trump campaign’s lawyers and private attorneys like Sidney Powell are contesting the results of the election.

As of Nov. 26, the lawsuit (pdf) released by Powell’s team in Georgia hasn’t been filed yet. It breaks down its allegations into 30 categories, many of them related to Dominion voting machines and software.

One major aspect in the charges concerning Dominion Voting Systems is the company’s possible relationship with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

(Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

Compromised systems and software

The Georgia lawsuit’s first allegation is that access to the software used in Dominion machines was given to Chinese and Iranian agents, who were able to “monitor and manipulate the elections.” The testimony for this claim comes from “a former U.S. “former electronic intelligence analyst under 305th Military Intelligence” who has “experience gathering SAM missile system electronic intelligence.”

According to the expert’s analysis, the Dominion software and system “were certainly compromised by rogue actors, such as Iran and China.”

The lawsuit says that Dominion used servers and employees connected with rogue actors and hostile foreign influences combined with numerous easily discoverable leaked credentials. It intentionally provided access to their infrastructure in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent one in 2020.

Dominion’s Venezuelan background

The corporate background of Dominion Voting Systems is also suspicious.

Testimony cited in Sidney Powell’s lawsuit says that the Dominion voting machines were designed for the government of Venezuela “with the specific purpose to rig elections without the risk of getting caught.” One affiant said that he was employed by the security forces of former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.

This witness said that the system was used by Chavez and his regime to “change the votes in elections … in their favor in order to maintain control of the government.”

Another Venezuelan witness confirmed the testimony of the first. He said he “was in an official position related to elections and witnessed manipulations of petitions to prevent a removal of President Chavez.”

Venezuela’s late dictator, Hugo Chavez, pictured in a 2010 documentary. (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)

Hugo Chavez came to power in Venezuela in 1999 on a radical socialist platform, which quickly caused the country’s economy to collapse. His reelection in 2004 is widely believed to be illegitimate.

Smartmatic is the company that developed Dominion’s voting software. A third Venezuelan affiant from Venezuela said he was a relative of Smartmatic’s former CEO Anthony Mugica. The relative said he has personal knowledge that the CEO used Smartmatic software to “to ensure the election for Chavez.”

Between 2003 and 2015, the Venezuelan government paid Mugica “tens of millions of dollars … to ensure Smartmatic technology would be implemented around the world, including in the U.S.”

In addition to its socialist economics, the Venezuelan government also takes an aggressive stance toward the United States. Unsurprisingly, its main allies are Iran, Cuba, Russia, and China. In particular, aid from China helps prop up the Venezuelan regime under Nicolás Maduro.

In the wake of the scrutiny surrounding Dominion, one of its key executives, Eric Coomer, has gone into hiding. The company’s headquarters in Canada and the United States have been closed.

China prefers Biden over Trump

Communist China has many incentives to prefer Biden over Trump. Under Trump, the United States has punished Beijing for its trade abuses and human rights violations. It’s also supported Taiwan, criticized the Chinese Communist Party as an illegitimate dictatorial regime, and put bans on China’s biggest tech companies.

The last point in particular is especially damaging to the CCP’s ambitions, because the Party intends to use China’s massive production ability to outcompete the rest of the world. But it cannot do this without having access to high-tech parts from the U.S., Taiwan, and other democratic countries.

Meanwhile, Biden spent much of his career advocating stronger economic ties with China. He has recently criticized the CCP, but his choices for officials to serve in his administration has soft attitudes on China. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Biden’s pick for Treasury is likely to be Janet Yellen. This January, right before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Yellen spoke out against tech bans on China, because they would slow down global development and cooperation. Jake Sullivan, Biden’s long-time adviser when he was vice president, said that the United States should encourage China’s rise.

Janet Yellen speaking at the White House in 2013 following her nominaton by President Barack Obama to serve as Federal Reserve chairwoman. (Image: YouTube/Screenshot/The Obama White House)

Possible China Telecom connection

Beyond the evidence mentioned in Powell’s lawsuit, and the incentives China would have for interfering in the U.S. election, there may be other connections between the CCP and Dominion.



On November 18, a Twitter user posted his analysis of Dominion’s subdomain. The user found that the service provider was China Telecom, which is controlled by the Chinese government.

In addition, records of the domain’s main server show it was connected to a data center in Hong Kong, called Power Line Data Center.

In 2017, a so-called “third-party neutral data center” called POWER LINE was established in Hong Kong. Strangely according to its official website, this data center uses the three lines of Mobile, Unicom and Telecom to connect to China. All information pertaining to the company are simplified Chinese characters, which are used in mainland China, while Hongkongers use traditional characters. The customer service contact is a QQ account, a social media app that is more common in mainland China.



It cannot yet be confirmed if POWER LINE is the same as the “Power Line Data Center.”

