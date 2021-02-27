German Scientists Determine Wuhan Institute of Virology Source of COVID-19

Researchers from the University of Hamburg have determined that the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus, which causes the disease the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-friendly World Health Organization (WHO) coined as “Coronavirus Disease 2019” (COVID-19), originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), according to a pre-print study published this month.

Professor Dr. Roland Wiesendanger, Head of the Interdisciplinary Nanoscience Center at the university, said a “number of quality sources” indicates a “laboratory accident” at the WIV was the cause of the leak, in a University press release published Feb. 18. The study used an interdisciplinary scientific approach including scientific literature, personal investigation and communication with researchers, and various print and online media to determine its conclusions.

The findings follow significant international attention brought to the theory after outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s State Department released findings about multiple researchers at the WIV developing symptoms indicative of COVID-19 months before the CCP admitted there was a problem either domestically or internationally.

Wiesendanger notes the research does not “provide any science-based proof” but provides several of what he calls “significant indications” to confirm the veracity of the theory that the CCP’s Biosecurity Level 4 laboratory was the source of the global pandemic.

Main building of the University of Hamburg. Dr. Roland Wiesendanger, a nanoscientist, and his team published a multi-disciplinary paper finding the Wuhan Institute of Virology was indeed the source of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the CCP conducting an investigation of the facility as early as October of 2019 after a young researcher became ill and died. (Source: Merlin Senger via Wikimedia Commons CC BY SA 3.0)

Researchers say that, unlike the original 2003 SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) pandemic or the 2012 MERS (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome) coronaviruses, the “scientific community has yet to identify the interim host that made the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from bats to humans possible.” Therefore, they say “there is no sound basis” for the theory that the pandemic resulted from a jump from bats to humans under natural circumstances.

They also found that the special characteristics of how SARS-CoV-2 binds to human cell receptors is a first for the corona family of viruses, and that fact alone “indicates a nonnatural origin” of the virus.

Wuhan Institute of Virology is the origin

Dr. Wiesendanger’s team pointed out that bats were not for sale at the wet market in Wuhan, where the pandemic allegedly originated. The WIV, however, “houses one of the largest collections of bat pathogens in the world;” hosts a team that has been “researching the genetic manipulation of coronaviruses for many years with the goal of making these more infectious, more dangerous, and more fatal;” and has been simultaneously plagued by safety measures “documented as being insufficient at the Wuhan Institute of Virology prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.” All these factors combine to point the finger at the Party’s most dangerous publicly known laboratory as the source.

The team also said that “numerous direct indications” show that a “young researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology” was the first person to be infected. Further indications reveal that the virus spread from the WIV “into the city of Wuhan and beyond,” while the CCP “conducted an examination of the institute” as early as the first half of October 2019.

Dr. Wiesendanger emphasized the importance of getting to the bottom of the origin of the virus rather than playing a dangerous game of politics with a communist regime beset by crises and scandals, “A critical science-based examination of the question of the current pandemic’s origin is of great importance today, because only on the basis of this knowledge can adequate precautions be taken to minimize the probability of similar pandemics occurring again in the future.”

The study was completed in January of this year, where it was released to a small group of scientists. Wiesendanger says the publication intends to open up conversation in the scientific and world community at large regarding the “ethical aspects of such ‘gain-of-function’ research, which makes pathogens more infectious, dangerous, and fatal for humans.”

“This can no longer only be a matter for a small group of scientists; it is urgent that it becomes a matter of public debate,” he said.

