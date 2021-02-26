Home U.S. YouTube Blocked Chess Channel Confusing ‘White’ and ‘Black’ Pieces as Racist
U.S.

YouTube Blocked Chess Channel Confusing ‘White’ and ‘Black’ Pieces as Racist

By Prakash Gogoi
0
0
A recent Daily Mail report revealed that YouTube had blocked a popular chess channel for ‘harmful and dangerous’ content.
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 22: The YouTube logo as shown in the YouTube booth at the Licensing Expo 2016 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on June 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. YouTube AI can’t always understand context and incorrectly censors. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

A recent Daily Mail report revealed that YouTube had blocked a popular chess channel for “harmful and dangerous” content. The channel, run by Croatian chess player Antonio Radic, has more than a million subscribers. It was restored 24 hours after getting blocked. 

The 33-year-old started the channel in 2017, and it quickly exploded in popularity. Within a year, the revenue from the channel exceeded his job as a wedding videographer. The most popular video on Radic’s channel is his review of a 1962 match between Oleg Chernikov and Rashid Nezhmetdinov that has received over 5.5 million views.

Chess pieces

The YouTube AI misinterpreted Radic’s talk on ‘black vs. white’ in videos as racist when only talking about chess pieces. Artificial Intelligence is used to moderate content on the platform, removing videos against YouTube’s policies. 

However, if the AI is not properly trained to understand the videos’ context, it can make errors, like what happened with the Radic ban.

Ashiqur R KhudaBukhsh, a computer scientist from Carnegie Melon’s Language Technologies Institute, said that the accuracy of detecting hate speech depends on the training data sets provided to the YouTube AI, which probably included very few examples of talks on chess. 

YouTube mistakenly censored a chess channel due to racism. Image: pixabay/CC0.1.0 

To test whether Artificial Intelligence can make mistakes when trying to ascertain racist language, KhudaBukhsh and researcher Rupak Sarkar ran a series of tests on two AI software that act as speech classifiers.

“Using the software on over 680,000 comments taken from five popular YouTube chess channels, they found 82 percent of the comments flagged in a sample set didn’t include any obvious racist language or hate speech. Words such as ‘black,’ ‘white,’ ‘attack’ and ‘threat’ seemed to have set off the filters, KhudaBukhsh and Sarkar said in a presentation this month at the annual Association for the Advancement of AI conference,” Daily Mail states. 

KhudaBukhsh noted that if someone as popular as Radic was mistakenly blocked, such errors probably happen with smaller YouTubers.

YouTube racism issue 

There is strong debate over YouTube’s censorship policy on race. On one side, some people argue that the platform is ineffective in restricting extremist content. For instance, a recent report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found that one in ten respondents viewed a minimum of one video from an extremist channel. When a person watches one of these videos, they will be recommended similar videos by YouTube’s algorithm.

There are criticisms that YouTube censors racial content only when it violates their politically correct biases. For instance, Prager U’s YouTube channel has several videos discussing racial topics like “White Leftists Act Like Racists” and “Is The National Anthem Racist?” 

PragerU found that many of these videos were blocked from getting monetized, reducing the channel’s revenue. PragerU took the issue to court. However, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle ruled last year that YouTube’s censorship of conservative content is not illegal.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list


  • Prakash Gogoi: Die-hard anime fan, would watch movies all day long if possible, any genre. The most prized investment ever made in the house is the theater room. If Prakash is not writing, he'll be in there.

Previous articleA Texas-Size Storm Hits the State
Next articleUnited Airlines Flight Lands Safely After Engine Explodes

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

$90 Million in Undisclosed 2020 BLM Funding Questions Group’s Origins

For the first time since the revolutionary group’s founding in 2013, Black Lives Matter (BLM) has made public information of its finances in an...
Read more
U.S.

United Airlines Flight Lands Safely After Engine Explodes

A major airline disaster was averted when United Airlines Flight 328 made an emergency landing at the Denver International Airport. Its right engine exploded...
Read more
U.S.

A Texas-Size Storm Hits the State

The vast winter snowfall that blanketed many areas of the nation left Texas residents without power and water in record low temperatures. Texas experienced...
Read more

Most Popular

Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 - Vision Times