6 Tips to Make the Year of the Ox a Lucky Year

February 12, 2021, in the lunar calendar, begins the Year of the Ox. What is the outlook for this year? We share 6 tips to make this a propitious and lucky year. Enthusiasm is contagious. Positive energy evokes positive attitudes. Success belongs to those who radiate positive energy and believe that they are a success.

On the other hand, negativity and pessimism infect people with negative energy, leading to depression and despondency, drawing them away from achieving more.

Saying farewell to the Year of the Rat and welcome in the Year of the Ox, you can do 6 specific, amazing, and easy-to-do things to raise and keep your optimism in high gear — put on a bright disposition and bring yourself good luck throughout this special year.

1. Read inspirational books

Inspirational books are filled with positive power principles. A good example: Awaken the Giant Within, written by Tony Robbins. Reading inspirational books allows you to feel the message and the positive energy that the authors radiate. Motivational words emit hope and boost your confidence.

2. Don’t complain: Take it all in your stride

When you develop a habit of not complaining, you will look for ways to solve problems instead of complaining during difficult times. To form any new habits, it will take at least 21 days. After you stop complaining for 21 days, you should be able to change that stereotypical pattern in your brain.

3. Be optimistic: Banish pessimism

Attitude determines altitude! Attitude influences the outcome of any situation to a great extent. Having a cheery disposition, you are motivated to work much diligently towards your goals, and you are more likely to be successful. On the other hand, if you perceive obstacles on the road ahead, even the most effortless thing can become difficult. Look at the bright side; optimism brings hope.

Make a big impact in the Year of the Ox — smile a lot. (Image: flickr / ahisgett / CC BY 2.0)

4. Smile: It’s free

When you smile every day, your positive vibe will infect other people, your friends, colleagues, and family. Despite hardships in life, the glass “half full” attitude and a smile can help you live happily. Happiness is not a luxury but an attitude towards life.

5. Be confident

Successful people are optimistic and believe in themselves and their abilities. They are convinced that they can overcome obstacles and accomplish difficult tasks. Confidence comes from a wealth of knowledge and practical experiences. Having confidence in yourself is the first step to success.

6. Keep the faith

When you have a strong belief that you will have a great life, you will naturally exude positive energy. No matter how difficult life may be, when you believe that you will overcome all obstacles you will succeed in life. The most significant source of positive energy comes from your faith. Having faith in yourself gives you supernatural strength and will sustain you through all trials and tribulations. Happy and lucky New Year.

Translated by Iris and edited by Angela

