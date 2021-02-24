Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Raises $5 Million for Texans Suffering from Cold Spell

New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez initiated a fundraising drive to help Texans who are suffering after severe winter conditions affected their power and water supplies—her efforts led to $5 million in donations in just a few days.

Ocasio-Cortez said that when a disaster like the one in Texas strikes, the whole country should get together and help those in need. “Our whole country needs to come and rally together behind the needs of Texans all across this state,” she said. “That’s the New York spirit, that’s the Texas spirit, and that’s the American spirit.”

Ocasio-Cortez stands head and shoulders above other democrats in terms of popularity

She began her fundraising drive last Thursday morning on a Democratic fundraising platform called Act Blue. By Thursday evening, the donations surpassed $1 million. When the donations then surpassed $2 million, Ocasio-Cortez announced that she would visit Texas to help fellow Democrat Sylvia Garcia distribute supplies.

“It’s one thing to read about what’s going on, but it’s another thing entirely to see the damage for ourselves,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “The message in Washington is let’s not let people get caught up in a bunch of red tape. Let’s try to get this assistance out the door as much as people need and as quickly as we can.”

Texas Republican Ted Cruz has been highly criticized for going to Cancun with his family while his home state is in the middle of a crisis (Image: wikimedia commons / CC0 1.0)

It comes when Texas Republican Ted Cruz was criticized for going to Cancun with his family while his home state is in the middle of a crisis. Even fellow Republicans have denounced Cruz’s decision to go on vacation.

Big Mistake

Republican Michael McCaul commented on Ted Cruz’s decision to go on vacation during an interview with CNN “When a crisis hits my state, I’m there. I’m not going to go on some vacation,” he said. “I know Mr. Cruz called it a mistake and owned up to that, but I think that was a big mistake… I was on the ground trying to help my people out and my constituents, and that’s what we should be doing in a time of crisis just like we did during the hurricane season, as well.”

McCaul also praised Ocasio-Cortez’s efforts saying, “I think it’s great that they’re crossing party lines to help Americans first and not just Republicans or Democrats. That’s the way it really should be.”

“Disasters don’t strike everyone equally,” Ocasio-Cortez said while visiting a Texas foodbank. “When you already have so many families in the state and across the country that are on the brink, that can’t even afford an emergency, to begin with, and you have a disaster like this, it can set people back for years, not just for days.”

Ocasio-Cortez said that the money donated will go to the Houston Food Bank, Family Eldercare, Feeding Texas, The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, Corazon Ministries, North Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, and Central Texas Food Bank.

