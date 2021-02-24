Pingtung City, a Charming City in Southern Taiwan

When it comes to Pingtung, people tend to think of the famous Kenting National Park, its beautiful beaches, the picturesque coastlines, and other popular attractions in this national park. In fact, there are some other charming places in this southernmost county in Taiwan, and among them is Pingtung City.

Please watch the following video of “A charming city in southern Taiwan.”

Pingtung City

Located in northwestern Pingtung County, Pingtung City is a county-administered city that offers much to amuse visitors. It is the largest administrative district in the county, and was transformed from a village called “A-kau” (阿猴 A-kâu) in ancient times.

The 2020 Christmas Festival held at Pingtung Park is a fantastic light show. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Pingtung Park

Pingtung Park is the largest green space in Pingtung City. With an area of 7.6 hectares (18.9 acres), Pingtung Park used to be called A-kau Park, and was renamed Zhongshan Park in the 1940s.

The 2020 Christmas Festival held in Pingtung City is the longest one of its kind in Taiwan. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

A distinctive festival

To promote tourism and enhance the festive atmosphere during the period from Christmas to the lunar New Year and all the way to the Lantern Festival, the Pingtung City government has held the so-called Christmas Festival every year since 2017.

The Christmas decorations at the distinctive festival in Pingtung Park. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

The glamorous annual event last year took place in Pingtung Park from Nov. 27, 2020 and continues through Mar. 1, 2021. Spanning 85 days, the festival is by far the longest of its kind in Taiwan.

The 10-meter-wide icebreaker at the Christmas Festival held in Pingtung City. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

With the theme of polar light, there are 10 categories of luminescence displayed in the park, including the “polar icebreaker,” “dancing icicles,” “polar light avenue,” and “snowfields with polar lights,” etc. The glamorous light show makes the park look like a wonderland.

The flowing ‘pillars of light’ shooting straight into the sky in Pingtung Park. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The main item of the luminescence on display is the Icebreaker and Aurora Boulevard. It is a 5-meter high and 10-meter wide icebreaker signifying an amazing cruise heading into the mystery of the aurora.

The polar light avenue at the Christmas festival in Pingtung Park. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Besides the light show, there were various musical concerts, magic shows, an artificial snowfall, and a Christmas bazaar on weekends around Christmas.

The ‘snow field’ at the Christmas Festival in Pingtung Park. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Craftsman Residential District

Just opposite Pingtung Park, Craftsman Residential District, also referred to as “Small Paris,” is another striking attraction in Pingtung City.

The Craftsman Residential District in Pingtung City in southern Taiwan. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Converted from old dormitories, the Craftsman Residential District is a block with colorful buildings that has housed various cultural and creative shops. The District allows for 32 startup teams to have a platform to realize their dreams by incorporating their love for Pingtung and their creativity.

The Craftsman Residential District in Pingtung City in southern Taiwan. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The most striking feature of the District is its vibrant European murals painted on the building, which makes for an exotic ambiance similar to the art districts in some European cities.

The Craftsman Residential District in Pingtung City in southern Taiwan. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

There are a number of creative shops selling various kinds of creative items in this distinctive district. In addition, there is a creative bazaar along with the performances of various musical bands in the District on weekends.

