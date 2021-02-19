In Traditional Chinese Medicine, Many Illnesses Are Caused by a Meridian Blockage

Traditional Chinese medicine believes that insufficient qi will cause bad blood circulation, thereby water will not flow, and toxins fail to discharge. Once a meridian is blocked, it will cause pain and various ailments. So, clearing meridians is very important. Here are several insufficient qi ailments with recommended foods, herbs, and acupressure points for the clearing of each relative meridian.

Depression

People with depression often are sad, irritable, and experience chest tightness.

One can eat radishes, celery, coriander, hawthorn, peas, and citrus to help improve the condition. One can also try the medicine Jiawei Xiaoyao which is a blend of herbs used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

The Tanzhong point is located at the junction between the middle of the nipples at the breastbone’s midline. Apply pressure here can relieve help relieve depression, heart palpitations, and anxiety.

Blood stasis

The manifestations of blood stasis or poor blood circulation are red spots on the face, bleeding gums, skin bruises, a dark purple tongue, tingling sensations in the chest, dark urine, and dry skin.

It is recommended that one eat foods that promote blood circulation such as black beans, hawthorn, white fungus, fungus, green tea, and garlic. Traditional Chinese medicine believes that garlic is spicy and warm, and the allicin contained in it expands blood vessels.

The Hegu point is the place where the thumb presses down. It can help stabilize blood pressure, relieve pressure, relieve fatigue, eliminate dark circles, ease stiffness in the shoulder and neck muscles, and enhance immunity.

Wet blockage

Sometimes when the weather is humid, or the yin is too heavy, eczema, rubella, and acne are likely to develop.

One may wish to eat more foods that invigorate the spleen and dispel dampness, such as yam, barley, red beans, and white lentils.

The Zusanli point is located about three fingers wide down from the lower outside of the kneecap. Applying pressure here can regulate the stomach, and promote gastrointestinal function.

Heat blockage

The common symptoms of heat blockage are a fever, acne, swollen skin, and joint and muscle aches.

If one has heat toxins, they should eat more cold and cool foods, such as lotus root, bamboo shoots, asparagus, winter melon, cucumber, bitter gourd, loofah, rape, spinach, and amaranth.

The Quchi point is located in the depression of the elbow joint. This pressure point can relieve stress and fatigue, improve skin circulation, and avoid heatstroke.

Cold blockage

Too much cold will hurt the Yang Qi, and one will experience symptoms such as cold hands and feet, a pale complexion, and chills.

One should eat millet porridge or hot soup to dispel the cold. After eating the hot soup, one will sweat and dissipate the cold. Hot ginger soup is also very good to help one perspire and dispel cold.

The Neiguan point is located in the center of the palmar joints’ horizontal stripes, in the central depression, it is about three fingers wide on the upper arm. Pressure applied here helps to improve sleep, while also relieving heart palpitations, night sweats, and dizziness.

