These 6 Foods Are Excellent for Liver Health

The liver is a very vital organ. Therefore, liver health is particularly important for the immune system and helps fight infection. It removes bacteria from the blood and produces bile, which is essential for digestion.

To improve liver health, you can start with these foods that are good for the liver.

1. Oats

Oatmeal contains healthy carbohydrates and has many benefits for the liver. Oats are high in polysaccharides which can reduce fat in the liver. The high dietary fiber content of oats will also increase the feeling of fullness, thus avoiding excessive consumption of high-fat foods and reducing the burden on the liver.

2. Garlic

Garlic is a very useful food. It contains high levels of allicin and selenium. These two natural compounds help promote liver function and detoxify the liver. Garlic also has anti-inflammatory effects, which can clear liver inflammation to a certain extent and improve liver health. Allicin helps reduce the redness and irritation caused by skin inflammation.

The natural compounds found in garlic help promote liver function and detoxify the liver. (Image via Dreamstime.com © Olesya1041shi)

3. Coffee

Not only is coffee refreshing, but it also has a certain protective effect on the liver. Caffeine can prevent fat from accumulating in the liver. It can also reduce liver inflammation and increase the body’s natural antioxidant levels. Do not add too much sugar and cream when drinking coffee, or it has the opposite effect by increasing the burden on the liver.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli contains sulfur compounds similar to garlic, which assist in liver detoxification and repair. In fact, these fibrous vegetables can help remove toxins from the intestines and contain compounds that help the liver metabolize hormones.

5. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in β-carotene, a natural anti-inflammatory nutrient that is directly converted into vitamin A in the liver, which is very important for liver health. Sweet potatoes are also rich in dietary fiber and Vitamin C. These nutrients are critical for enhancing immunity and improving liver function.

6. Apples

An apple a day can also improve liver health. Apples are rich in pectin, which is a soluble dietary fiber that helps to remove toxins and cholesterol in the blood to maintain a healthy liver condition. Apples are also rich in malic acid, which can remove toxins and waste products from the blood and liver.

An apple a day can also improve liver health. (Image via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

The liver can remove harmful substances from the blood and convert food into energy and nutrients. A balanced diet is particularly important for liver health. Eating too many high-fat foods and fried foods may cause serious damage to the liver and increase the risk of fatty liver and other liver diseases.

High-fat foods are readily available and a main ingredient in convenience foods and microwave meals. But they should not be over-eaten. People must pay attention to the extent of their food consumption. Reasonable portion sizes are good for the liver. Eating a light diet, moderate exercise, and early to sleep and arising early are the greatest protection for the body.

Translated by Patty Zhang and edited by Helen

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list