Happy Chinese New Year 2021 Despite Virus and Security Law in Hong Kong

A busy flower market. Lively chatting. “Gong xi fa cai” says one person to another, repeatedly. The formula echoes across the marketplace and the busy streets as people greet each other with the Happy Chinese New Year 2021 formula, which, when translated means: “Wishing you a prosperous New Year.”
Chinese New Year 2021
A symbol of hope
Despite the harsh new security law imposed on Hong Kong by the mainland, people’s spirits are high as they look toward the future with hope.
In fact, hope is an essential part of the Hong Kong people’s mentality, which is symbolized by a certain flower.
The Year of the OX
2021 marks the year of the Ox in the Chinese Zodiak. It symbolizes a down-to-earth mentality.
The ox characterizes hard work, and with that the ability to endure the hardships that come with hard work and labor.
Interpreted in a general sense, the year of the ox may bring hardships, but also the opportunity to bring great change through the forbearance of any hardships the year may bring.
Hong Kong Lifestyle on Chinese New Year
The Kumquat tree symbolizes the desire of Chinese parents to have lots of descendants. Therefore it is a common gesture to gift one another with kumquat trees during the Spring Festival (Chinese New Year).
The lion dance
The dragon dance is performed around Chinese New Year, but you may also encounter it on other occasions.
However, the lion dance seems to be a bit more popular (maybe because the performers require less room to perform).
Performers usually wander through the streets and pass by the store fronts. The performance is believed to bring good luck and good fortune.
Food on Chinese New Year
No New Year celebration would be complete without food.
As the New Year also marks a time of reconciliation, it is most common to find families united, gathered around the table, and enjoying a delicious family-meal.
Among other things, hot pot is the most popular meal during the Spring Festival.
Despite everything that’s happening in the world and in Hong Kong, people still manage to stay positive and optimistic.
