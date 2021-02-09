The Splendid Floriculture Experiment Center in Taiwan

Often referred to as “Taipei’s Secret Garden,” the Floriculture Experiment Center is located on the edge of Yangmingshan National Park on the outskirts of Taipei City. It is a popular attraction that offers stunning sights of a variety of flowers and plants throughout the year.

There are some art installations among the beautiful flowers that make the Floriculture Experiment Center even more attractive. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

History

Covering an area of over 4 hectares (10 acres), the Floriculture Experiment Center was established in 1949. It used to be a demonstration farm under the Taiwan Provincial Government for research and experimentation of rhododendron and camellia cultivation.

Please watch the following video of the Taipei Floriculture Experiment Center.

It was transformed into a farm under the Taipei City Government in 1972, and was renamed the Floriculture Experiment Center in 1980. After it was opened to the public in 2003, the Center became a popular destination for people in the greater Taipei area.

The cherry blossoms are in full bloom at the Taipei Floriculture Experiment Center. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Functions

Combining the functions of cultivation, display, public leisure, research, and promotion, the Floriculture Experiment Center has dedicated itself to making Taipei an international green city and improving the Taipei City residents’ quality of life.

A hot spot for photography at the Taipei Floriculture Experiment Center. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

Currently, the Center consists of the camellia area, azalea area, herb area, fragrant flower area, maple area, cherry area, conifer area, a fern and Malus halliana greenhouse, and a succulent plant greenhouse.

There are around 3,000 camellia trees at the Taipei Floriculture Experiment Center. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Splendid camellias

With slightly acidic soil and a misty climate, the Center is home to a large concentration of indigenous camellias. Planted in rows, there are over 3,000 camellia trees in about 500 species in the camellia area. It boasts the largest indigenous camellia farm in Taiwan.

The camellias at the Taipei Floriculture Experiment Center. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Additionally, as most of these camellia trees were planted over seven decades ago, they have grown up to over 200 cm (7ft) tall, and they have turned into a stunning camellia forest with various beautiful blossoms.

There are about 500 species of camellia trees planted in the Taipei Floriculture Experiment Center. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

To attract more people to enjoy the magnificent floral feast, the Center has held the Taipei Camellia Show every January since 2004. When camellias are in full bloom, the area is always packed with avid camellia lovers on weekends.

The stunning cherry blossoms at the Taipei Floriculture Experiment Center. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

Spectacular cherry blossoms

There are various kinds of cherry blossoms in the Center. In addition to the most commonly seen Taiwan Cherry (台灣山櫻花), Yaezakura (八重櫻), Showa Cherry Blossom (昭和櫻), and Yoshino Cherry Blossom (吉野櫻), there are also some white cherry blossoms, which are rarely planted in Taiwan.

The stunning cherry blossoms at the Taipei Floriculture Experiment Center. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

During this time of the year, the twigs and branches of these cherry trees are full of colorful blossoms with a pleasant floral scent. They form a picturesque view that attracts many brides and grooms to have their wedding photos taken at the Center.

The splendid tulips displayed at the Taipei Floriculture Experiment Center. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

Amazing tulips

The Center has planted around 13,500 tulips and 2,000 hyacinths imported from Holland. As soon as visitors enter the main entrance, they tend to marvel at the array of beautiful tulips of various shapes and colors.

The splendid tulips displayed at the Taipei Floriculture Experiment Center. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

There are also some art installations and other flowers, such as white hyacinths, camellias, and cherry blossoms, in the tulip garden adjacent to the entrance. It is a hot spot for taking selfies.

With so many intriguing flowers and plants, the Taipei Floriculture Experiment Center is surely an ideal destination for people to explore the invigorating energy of Taipei City.

