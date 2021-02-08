Home Animals Wild Life Spitting Cobra Venoms Evolved to Cause Extreme Pain
FeaturedAnimalsWild Life

Spitting Cobra Venoms Evolved to Cause Extreme Pain

By Troy Oakes
0
0
Venom from spitting cobras has evolved as a form of self-defense, rather than for capturing prey, and is more effective at causing pain than venom from non-spitters. (Image: via Institute for Molecular Bioscience )

An international team, including scientists from the University of Queensland, made the discovery by studying the composition of spitting cobra venoms from three groups of snakes — Asian spitting cobras, African spitting cobras, and rinkhals.

Co-authors Professor Irina Vetter and Dr. Sam Robinson from UQ’s Institute for Molecular Bioscience are among the team that demonstrated the defensive mechanism had developed as a dominant genetic trait. Dr. Robinson said:

 “The fangs of these snakes are adapted to spray venom as far as 2.5 metres — the venom is aimed directly at the face, specifically the eyes, causing intense pain and can lead to the loss of eyesight.”

Professor Vetter said the snakes had independently evolved the ability to spit their venoms at enemies:

“We tested how venom components affected pain-sensing nerves and showed that spitting cobra venoms are more effective at causing pain than their non-spitting counterparts.”

The three different groups of venom-spitting snakes had increased production of an enzyme toxin, phospholipase-A2, which works cooperatively with other venom toxins to maximize pain.

Lead author Professor Nick Casewell from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine said venom spitting was ideally suited to deterring attacks from humans:

“It is intriguing to think that our ancestors may have influenced the origin of this defensive chemical weapon in snakes.”

Professor Vetter and Dr. Robinson are pain researchers, studying the molecular mechanisms of pain with the goal of developing new and more effective painkilling drugs. Dr. Robinson said:

“Pain-causing toxins from animal venoms can be useful tools to help us understand pain signalling at a molecular level, and are helping us to identify new targets for future painkillers.”

Provided by: The University of Queensland [Note: Materials may be edited for content and length.]

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list


  • Troy was born and raised in Australia and has always wanted to know why and how things work, which led him to his love for science. He is a professional photographer and enjoys taking pictures of Australia's beautiful landscapes. He is also a professional storm chaser where he currently lives in Hervey Bay, Australia.

Previous articleBank of America Scanned Banking Records, Turned Over Data to Feds after Capitol Break-in

RELATED ARTICLES

Film & TV

10 Eclectic Valentine’s Day Movies

Whether or not you celebrate Valentine’s Day, it’s nice to pause and appreciate L-O-V-E. It doesn’t have to be with the love of your life,...
Read more
Space

Is SpaceX Retrofitting Oil Rigs as Launchpads?

SpaceX has hosted many land-based prototype launches from their site in Boca Chica, Texas. For example, in December 2020, the first launch of the...
Read more
World Events

Your Electric Car Can Now Be Charged in 5 Minutes

It takes the same time now for an electric car to recharge as any other car that runs on petrol or diesel. Climate uncertainties...
Read more

Most Popular

Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times