Bank of America Scanned Banking Records, Turned Over Data to Feds after Capitol Break-in

If you heard a story about a bank proactively searching customer transactions for the purposes of reporting personal data to authorities under the guise of looking for “domestic terrorism,” you might assume the reports were from a socialist state like Venezuela or the Chinese Communist Party’s Orwellian technocratic state.

In actuality, the culprit is none other than Bank of America. Fox News Tucker Carlson Tonight obtained evidence showing that the second largest bank in the United States is secretly studying the transactions of its customers and sharing private banking information with the Biden administration’s federal law enforcement agencies.

After the Jan. 6 Capitol break-in, a narrative that the event was organized and executed by Trump supporters “gone wild,” has become an excuse for the elimination of privacy. Federal prosecutors requested BoA to profile its customers based on the following criteria:

1) Credit or debit card transactions in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6;

2) Hotel, AirBnB, and RSVPs in Washington, Maryland, or Virgina after Jan. 6;

3) Any purchase at a weapons or weapon-related merchant between Jan. 7 and whenever the customer’s suspected stay in D.C. around the Jan. 20 Inauguration was; and

4) Airline purchases after Jan. 6.

This search criteria, which one would assume would cast a net covering tens or hundreds of thousands of BoA customers who transacted or travelled at all on or after Jan. 5, evidently only produced 211 customers who met the “thresholds of interest”. BoA handed over the data to federal authorities while keeping their clients in the dark, resulting in a single customer being interrogated. This customer was cleared of wrongdoing.

Fox says they asked Bank of America about the documents obtained, and, in Tucker Carlson’s words, the bank “confirmed it actually happened by not denying it.”

“We don’t comment on our communications with law enforcement. All banks have responsibilities under federal law to cooperate with law enforcement inquiries in full compliance with the law,” read the full text of BoA’s statement to Fox.

Build Back Better agenda includes national security

President Biden’s new National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, “So ‘Build Back Better’ isn’t just about economics. It’s about national security as well. And then it’s about the set of issues that working families in this country are facing every day, that are challenging their lives and livelihoods. The pandemic, climate change, the threat of domestic violent extremism.”

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks about the third plank of his Build Back Better economic recovery plan on July 21, 2020, in New Castle, Delaware. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The globalist bloc, the World Economic Forum, perhaps explained what the slogan of the Biden Harris administration, “Building Back Better,” really means in a July article by Peter Bakker entitled “To build back better, we must reinvent capitalism. here’s how.”

“If we don’t seize this opportunity to build back better – to reset and reinvent rather than ‘return to normal’ – systemic risks and vulnerabilities will continue to accumulate, making future shocks both more likely and more dangerous.”

“A true recovery from COVID-19 will not be about putting things back together the way they were: we need to ‘build back better,’ to ‘reset,’ if we are to address the deep systemic vulnerabilities the pandemic has exposed. For businesses, building back better is about much more than corporate social responsibility: it is about truly aligning markets with the natural, social and economic systems on which they depend,” said the President of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Defining domestic violent extremism

So, what exactly is “domestic violent extremism”? Somehow, it’s never clearly defined and we are always left filling in the blanks. However, we know what it isn’t according to big media and the current establishment elites. It certainly isn’t Marxist-funded Black Lives Matter burning cities, looting businesses, and whose riots results in the beating up and even killing common citizens and police officers in the summer of 2020 after George Floyd’s death.

Those are just “mostly peaceful” protests.

I do, but I’m also aware of the “mostly peaceful protests” reported by CNN all summer long. pic.twitter.com/JAsowRc2HP — Kevin Ford (@Iridethedirt) February 2, 2021

It also isn’t Antifa, an anarcho-communist militia, complete with initiations and indoctrination materials, who similarly repeatedly terrorized Portland and Seattle in the summer. Even though the leftist revolutionaries marched through the streets on Inauguration Day, hours after Biden and Harris swore their oaths before the American people and the entire world, with the slogan “We Don’t Want Biden — We Want Revenge” and “We are Ungovernable.”

After all, during the first Presidential Debate, Joe Biden himself said “Antifa is an idea, not an organization.”

#EEUU Grupos antifascistas retoman protestas en todo el país después de la juramentación de #Biden. Ellos mismos dicen que son "ingobernables". Atacan sede del Partido Demócrata en Portland, Ohio. #Antifa #Activated #Protests pic.twitter.com/Flf8kleQau — Adán González (@rpkampuchea) January 21, 2021

Instead, it would appear, the domestic terrorists are the so-called “white nationalists,” a hot-sounding term often conflated very simply to common citizens who hold conservative views and beliefs, or people who supported Donald Trump in the 2020 General Election, like those that are apparently plaguing the U.S. Military, “The U.S. military on Wednesday acknowledged it was unsure about how to address white nationalism and other extremism in its ranks.” said Reuters.

Protesters shout slogans and wave placards against U.S. President Donald Trump during the Rise and Resist Against White Supremacy demonstration inside the Grand Central Station in New York on September 18, 2017. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

America’s first black Secretary of Defense and President Biden appointee, Lloyd Austin, made the announcement on Feb. 3 of a 60-day “stand down” to address extremism within the ranks of the U.S. military. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby seemed himself confused about the matter, “We don’t know how we’re going to be able to get after this in a meaningful, productive, tangible way.”

Reuters reported “The Pentagon did not define whether stand-downs pausing regular activity across the U.S. military might last minutes or hours, or what commanders would do during that time to express opposition to extremism.”

The New York Times implied, without evidence, that it all boils down to that pesky “pro-Trump mob” that “breached the Capitol on Jan. 6” saying the “senior leaders of the 2.1 million active-duty and reserve troops have been grappling with the reality that several current or former military personnel joined the rioters.”

The Times continued, “Last year, the F.B.I. notified the Defense Department that it had opened criminal investigations involving 143 current or former service members. Of those, 68 were related to domestic extremism cases, according to a senior Pentagon official.”

“The ‘vast majority’ involved retired military personnel, many with unfavorable discharge records, the official said.”

The same day, the Times ran a piece entitled “Are Private Messaging Apps the Next Misinformation Hot Spot?” in which Jan. 6 becomes the tool needed to crush common citizens’ ability to communicate.

“Some new users include far-right groups that were barred from posting on Facebook and Twitter after the storming of the U.S. Capitol,” reads the article.

“While the technology prevents people from being spied on, it might also make it easier for criminals and misinformation spreaders to do harm without getting caught.”

