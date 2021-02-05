Explore Lençóis, One of Brazil’s Hidden Gems

When we say there is more to Brazil than Rio and soccer, we mean it. With carefully restored colorful colonial buildings, iconic cobbled streets, and warm and inviting restaurants, the beautiful town of Lençóis is a perfect getaway destination. Surrounded by mountains, waterfalls, and untouched caves, the old diamond-mining village in the Chapada Diamantina offers extraordinary scenic beauty and a relief from the rush of the cities. Located near the Chapada Diamantina National Park, Lençóis is a destination worth exploring. The town that was earlier known for mining activities is now synonymous with untouched natural beauty and picturesque locations.

Nestled around the Chapada Diamantina National Park in the lap of nature, Lençóis is surrounded by flat-topped mountains, densely forested valleys, beautifully cascading waterfalls, and numerous hidden caves. The most iconic sight in the area is the midday sun shining through a natural window created by the mountains. Even though the place does not see as many tourists as other attractions in Brazil, it remains one of the most extraordinary and extravagant sights for visitors.

Things to do in Lençóis

Lençóis is located near the Chapada Diamantina National Park. There are many tours you may go for to explore the natural scenery of the park. Spanning over 586 square miles, the park is home to innumerable species of plants and animals. The park is dotted with beautiful waterfalls, vast plains, and caves. A visit to the Chapada Diamantina National Park is a must to appreciate its beauty.

Visitors to Lençóis will undoubtedly want to take some time to explore the beauty of the Chapada Diamantina National Park. (Image: Danielle Pereira via flickr / CC BY 2.0 )

Numerous waterfalls surround the town. Explore these waterfalls and enjoy the pristine turquoise blue waters. Poço do Diabo, Cachoeira do Mosquitos, and Cachoeira do Sossego are some of the most popular and frequently visited waterfalls.

Explore the typical Brazilian countryside. Enjoy walks around the town on the beautiful cobblestone streets, and explore the beautiful and vibrant colonial architectural masterpieces. The old buildings are well preserved and are a perfect background for your next social media post.

Visit Igreja Senhor dos Passos. The beautiful church was made by slaves and honored the patron saint of miners.

When in Lençóis, make sure you enjoy some local drinks and dishes. You must try some cocoa juice, which surprisingly isn’t related to chocolate, and the delicious acai juice — it might just be the most purple looking thing you have ever seen. The town has some great eateries and restaurants for you to enjoy mouthwatering culinary delights.

Lençóis is also a birdwatcher’s paradise. The town hosts many beautiful and chirpy birds throughout the year. However, hummingbirds are everybody’s favorite. You will come across countless hummingbirds throughout your visit.

Planning a trip

There isn’t a “best time” to visit Brazil — it’s a year-round destination. However, you should know that the rainy season lasts from December through March, which may be inconvenient. On the other hand, that can make it a great time to see the waterfalls!

As far as where to stay, Lençóis has an array of accommodation options for different tourists, ranging from standard accommodation to fancy and expensive hotels. What is very remarkable is that all the accommodation options are clean and the locals and staff are pretty friendly and cooperative. However, if you are traveling on a budget, you may want to explore the backpacker hostels. The town is very popular among backpackers and solo travelers.

You have a few options for getting to Lençóis. Going from Salvador by bus, the 196-mile-long journey takes about seven hours. There are multiple buses daily, you can take any of the two 45-minute long flights from Salvador to Lençóis.

The charming town of Lençóis is an extraordinary experience in itself. The calm and serenity of the town and the locals’ warm hospitality will make any stay in Lençóis a memorable one.

