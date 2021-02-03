FBI Finds Pipe Bombs at the RNC and DNC Offices

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced that they had discovered two pipe bombs at the offices of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) just before the Capitol breach on Jan. 6. The devices were placed at the two locations between 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM on Jan. 5 and discovered by officers the next day. Buildings of both the RNC and DNC are close to the Capitol, separated by only a few blocks. It is not known whether these bombs have any links to the Capitol attack.

“The two explosive devices were very similar, and both were about a foot long with end caps, and wiring that appeared to be attached to a timer two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter have told The Associated Press. Investigators are still examining the devices and their components to determine the specific compounds inside the pipe bombs. Still, they both appeared to contain an unknown powder and some metal,” reports The Epoch Times. The FBI is seeking more information on the issue and is offering a reward of $100,000.

In addition to finding the pipe bombs, Law enforcement charged five people connected with the Capitol assault

Two of them are members of the Proud Boys, with one person identified as having smoked a cigar inside the Capitol as well as ripping away the riot shield of an officer. The other three indicted people are members of the ‘Oath Keepers’ and allegedly coordinated their attack through social media platforms like Facebook and Parler.

The RNC is planning to invite ex-President Trump to the upcoming spring donor meeting expected to be held in Palm Beach, Florida, in April. To demonstrate neutrality, the RNC has invited Trump, who is likely to be a presidential candidate for 2024 and other potential candidates.

Both the RNC and DNC offices are located close to the Capitol. Image: pixabay/CCo.1.0

Democrats are using the Capitol break-in as a propaganda tool to attack Trump. During the initial days of the breach, Democrats consistently charged Trump with inciting hatred that triggered the attacks, the premise for the upcoming impeachment trial.

However, as more evidence pops up showing that the attacks were planned, this argument is weakening. Many Democrats are now seeking to impeach Trump on the flimsy argument of ‘protecting America.’

For example, Democrat representative Maxine Waters recently said in an interview with MSNBC that Trump has to be impeached to stop him from accumulating power.

“We cannot afford to allow this president to leave here without being impeached and, you know, absolutely convicted… He now knows, he has a population, he’s going to expand that. He will be attempting to take over legislatures, little towns, and cities, and he doesn’t give a darn about the Constitution, and so our democracy is at stake. We must convict him, and we must take away his power,” she said in the interview.

Similarly, Democrat Jamie Raskin argued that the impeachment is necessary to “protect the Republic” by blocking Trump from becoming president once again. Impeachment is carried out to punish a president for any crime or misconduct he has committed during his term. It is not conducted to prevent someone from becoming a president. That would be unconstitutional.

