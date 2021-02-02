Have you heard about 'Our Lady of the Rockies?' 

In Butte, Montana, a 90-foot statue of the Virgin Mary, known as Our Lady of the Rockies, sits high up in the Rocky Mountains honoring women everywhere, regardless of religion or belief. But did you know the heartfelt story behind how she came to exist in this space?

This towering icon on the mountain sits on the rocky peaks, 8,500 feet above sea level. She is made out of steel and weighs over 80 tonnes. Being the 3rd largest statue in the U.S., I am surprised I had never heard of her until now. She comes after “The Statue of Liberty” and then second, “Pegasus and Dragon” in Florida — she is epic.

Our Lady of the Rockies is 40 feet shorter than the very famous 130-foot-high Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image: Public Domain)

The touching story behind the statue

In 1979, Butte resident Bob O’Bill was losing his wife to cancer. He prayed to God and asked that if his miracle was answered, he would build a 5-foot statue of Mary in his yard. Well, his prayer was answered and his wife made a full recovery. Filled with gratitude, he shifted his idea of building the smaller statue of Mary in his yard to building this ambitious statue of grand scale. But how could he realize this project?

Butte is known as”‘the most Irish town in America.” O’Bill was an electrician who used to work in one of the surface mines. The town, which used to be the world’s top copper producer but after the collapse of the mining industry was now at an all-time economic low, mines had shut down, unemployment was high and spirits were low. But this community got together to make this happen and the construction of this statue was nothing short of a miracle in itself.

O’Bill’s original vision for the statue was a 5 foot statue in his yard; instead, he realized a 90-foot version. (Image: Public Domain)

Construction of the statue, made from the kind hearts of the community

Construction began in December 1979 and took six years of hard work and determination to complete. O’Bill had a lot of mining buddies, one of them being welder Leroy Lee, who, although he had no prior experience and never graduated from school, designed, sculpted, and welded the three pieces of the statue together — no small accomplishment. Remarkably, the statue’s internal structure is actually an upside-down mine shaft. Since the statue was built by miners and shafts were what they knew how to build, that’s the statue’s main support.

Throughout many summer evenings, volunteers helped blast a road to the top of the Rockies where the statue was to sit. And many locals worked to raise funds through means of different projects. Almost every piece of the project was donated — the land where the statue sits, all the labor, the cement at the base of the statue, the heavy machinery needed to do the job. All the while, men in this community were continuing to lose their jobs and then gladly donated their time to push the project forward.

Four-hundred tons of cement was placed at the base in September 1985. And then in December 1985, for the final part of the construction to place the head on top of the statue, a Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane, needing a national guard unit, was used — and this was all donated. Thousands of people were there to witness the final part of the construction and it was a sight to behold.

A Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane Helicopter took the head, the final piece of the statue of Our Lady of the Rockies, up to Saddle Rock as thousands watched on. (Image: Public Domain)

If you travel to go see her…

In summer, they run bus tours, a 2.5-hour return journey up the mountain to visit and go inside the statue. There is a memorial honoring all women and mothers. You can dedicate a tile with a woman’s name written on it. This may make a difference to your life to add to the memorial also. There is an observatory deck and a small chapel as well. You can not access this road to see the statue with a private car.

So if you travel to Butte, do look to the east of the mountains at night, and up high, you will see her overlooking the township.

One of the most spectacular times to view the statue from Butte is at night. Looking high up to the east of the mountains you will see the glowing figure “Our Lady of the Rockies” lit up. She stands arms open, above the determined people from the township of Butte, who proved we can achieve things that seem impossible when we come together, even in hard times.

