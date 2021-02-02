Home U.S. Lawmaker Infected With Coronavirus Despite Getting Vaccinated Twice
U.S.

Lawmaker Infected With Coronavirus Despite Getting Vaccinated Twice

By Prakash Gogoi
0
0
Democrat lawmaker Stephen Lynch from Massachusetts recently contracted the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus even though he had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Stephen Lynch has been infected with coronavirus despite getting vaccinated twice. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Democrat lawmaker Stephen Lynch from Massachusetts recently contracted the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus even though he was vaccinated twice with the Pfizer vaccine. He tested positive after one of his staff members was found to be infected. 

According to Pfizer, the vaccine will take seven days to become effective once a person takes the second shot. Lynch’s office said that he had received the second dose of the vaccine nine days before taking the COVID-19 test. Complete immunity might take a few weeks post-vaccination.

“While Mr. Lynch remains asymptomatic and feels fine, he will self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming week,” Lynch’s spokeswoman Molly Rose Tarpey said in a statement. Another member from Massachusetts who has recently been infected is Democrat Lori Trahan. She is asymptomatic and has begun self-quarantine. Like Lynch, she, too, will vote by proxy.

A large number of lawmakers have been vaccinated against the CCP virus

Yet, dozens of them have tested positive for the infection. On Dec. 29, Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died from the infection just a few days before being sworn in. On Jan. 6, when the Capitol was attacked, lawmakers were sheltered in a room, coming into close contact with each other. 

Three people have gotten infected due, including Democrats Brad Schneider, Bonnie Watson Coleman, and Pramila Jayapal. Coleman is a 75-year-old cancer survivor who experienced mild, cold-like symptoms from the viral infection. Before getting infected, she had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

All three Democrats blamed their infection on Republican members who did not wear masks while being sheltered. Two lawmakers, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs had allegedly refused to wear masks in the secured location. Jayapal has asked for fines to be levied on every member of Congress who does not wear masks. She also wants such people to be removed from the floor and be held fully accountable for endangering people’s lives.

Jayapal wants to fine House members who do not wear masks. Image:pixabay/CC01.0

The proxy voting system, which Lynch and Trahan plan on using, was adopted in May last year. In the 116th Congress, 186 House members named a proxy at least once, of which 179 of them were Democrats. In total, 6714 proxies were cast on 144 possible roll call votes; the average number of proxies per person was 37. The proxy voting system has faced huge criticism from Republicans, who argue against the US constitution. The 117th congress is currently in progress, and the proxy system continues to be in place.

The GOP has filed a lawsuit against the system in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. 

“It is a brazen violation of the Constitution, a dereliction of our duty as elected officials, and would silence the American people’s voice during a crisis. Although I wish this matter could have been solved on a bipartisan basis, the stakes are too high to let this injustice go unaddressed… Worse, by changing the rules in a way that violates the Constitution itself, Democrats are creating a precedent for further injustice. If their changes are acceptable, what stops the majority from creating a “House Rule” that stipulates the minority party’s votes only count for half of the majority party’s?” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list


  • Prakash Gogoi: Die-hard anime fan, would watch movies all day long if possible, any genre. The most prized investment ever made in the house is the theater room. If Prakash is not writing, he'll be in there.

Previous articleSouth African Coronavirus Variant Found in Maryland

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

South African Coronavirus Variant Found in Maryland

Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan has announced that the South African variant of the CCP virus has been found in a state patient. The...
Read more
U.S.

Outrage Over Pentagon Plan to Vaccinate Terrorists Before Citizens

The Pentagon triggered a social media storm after revealing that it intended to administer CCP virus vaccines to Guantanamo Bay prisoners. The plan was...
Read more
U.S.

Lin Wood Ordered to Undertake Mental Health Evaluation, Attacks Against Trump

Lawyer Lin Wood, who had filed election fraud lawsuits on behalf of ex-President Trump, has been asked by the State Bar of Georgia to...
Read more

Most Popular

Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times