Trump Just Got Even More Popular After Leaving Office

According to reporter Tara Palmeri from Politico, former President Donald Trump is becoming more popular with Americans day by day. In Wyoming, Trump is “way more popular” than Liz Cheney, one of the state’s highest-ranking congressional Republicans. Many locals have even participated in anti-Cheney rallies.

In an interview with MSNBC, Palmeri said that the majority of voters in the state are unhappy with Cheney who voted to impeach Trump. They said it is “not a vote for Wyoming.”

“I think there’s a huge disconnect right now between Washington and the rest of the country, and you know, Trump people don’t want to hear anything against Trump. Actually, the more he stays out of the media, the more he becomes this martyr, this looming figure over the GOP. A lot of people said they aren’t really Republicans, that they’re for Trump. That’s it… I think the base is getting stronger, truly,” she said in an interview.

Palmeri is not alone in her assessment of Trump’s support base. Numerous polls have identified strong continuing support for Trump among Republican Party members and supporters. A poll conducted by Morning Star found that his support among GOP voters has actually increased since the Capitol breach.

Most people do not want Trump impeached. Image: pixabay/CC0.10

In the poll conducted between Jan. 22 and 25, 50 percent of GOP voters agreed that Trump should play a major role in the party. That was up from 41 percent in another poll conducted on Jan. 6 to 7. The share of voters who want Trump to play a lesser role decreased from 24 to 23 percent during this period.

Of the voters, 81 percent said that they had a positive view of Trump; 30 percent of Republican voters said that they would join Trump’s political party should he decide to start one.

“President Donald J. Trump Day” in Ohio

To honor Trump, two Republican lawmakers will commemorate him on June 14 as “President Donald J. Trump Day” in Ohio. June 14 is Trump’s birthday and is also observed as Flag Day. The two Republicans, Reggie Stoltzfus and Jon Cross want to introduce a bill in the House of Representatives in Ohio to formalize the recognition. In the recent Nov. 3 presidential election, Trump won Ohio by 8 percent over Joe Biden.

“Former President Donald J. Trump was our 45th President of the United States and against great odds, accomplished many things that have led our nation to unparalleled prosperity… [Trump] personified the emotions of millions of Ohioans who for too long have felt marginalized by our government and the American political system… While the media tarnishes his achievements and his legacy, the legislation will help ensure that for one day each year, the voices of millions of people from all corners of our state will be commemorated,” a co-sponsor request that the two Republicans wrote to their fellow lawmakers stated.

Meanwhile, Trump’s impeachment is not getting the public support that Democrats were hoping for. After the Jan. 6 Capitol break-in, Democrats accused the former president of inciting the breach although he never said anything to provoke an attack. Trump even insisted that people must remain peaceful during protests.

A recent survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports found that 57 percent of respondents believe that the Trump impeachment will only work to deepen divisions in the country. Almost half of the surveyed people dismissed the proposal to convict Trump for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

