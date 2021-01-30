Conflict of Interest on WHO Team Investigating Origins of COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) has begun its investigation in China to try and uncover evidence about the origins of the pandemic, but there is a serious conflict of interest with one of its key investigators. Peter Daszak has connections with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. There is speculation that the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have been where the virus started, with the possibility of it being strategically engineered, all of which Daszak has dismissed as being conspiracy theory. Daszak is a British scientist and president of EcoHealth Alliance. According to the Daily Mail, Daszak “spent much of the past year trying to counter claims of a possible laboratory leak while defending his friend Shi Zhengli, the Wuhan scientist known as ‘Batwoman’ for her virus-hunting trips in caves.” Daszak co-authored scientific papers with Zhengli in her bat research and helped funnel U.S. government funding to her work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Daszak co-authored scientific papers with Zhengli in her bat research and helped funnel U.S. government funding to her work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Image: GettyImages



“Emails released through freedom of information requests have shown Daszak recruited some of the world’s top scientists to counter claims of a possible lab leak… He drafted their statement attacking ‘conspiracy theories suggesting that Covid-19 does not have a natural origin’ and then persuaded 26 other prominent scientists to back it,” Daily Mail reported.

The WHO investigation in China just began yesterday, once Daszak and his fellow foreign investigators finished their 14-day quarantine. The investigation has been called for by many who are concerned about China’s role in the pandemic and aggravated with their lack of transparency and secrecy. The built-up pressure from the rest of the world has finally moved the WHO to go into China to do an investigation in an attempt to uncover the origins of the virus.

WHO to investigate Wuhan lab for the origin of Coronavirus

Many have pointed to the Wuhan Virology lab as being a highly probable origin of the virus, although it remains controversial whether or not the virus was released and engineered intentionally.

During his recent 14 day quarantine, Daszak told the Going Viral podcast that the WHO team of investigators would be inspecting the Wuhan seafood market and did not immediately plan on visiting the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but stipulated that “if evidence says we should go to the lab, we will,” New York Post reported.

According to pandemic.news, The WHO refused to answer questions about whether or not it looked into Daszak’s background before hiring him to play a prominent role on their team of researchers. “Peter Daszak is a disease ecologist who’s spent 20 years analyzing the origins, causes and trends in emerging diseases like SARS, Nipah, MERS, avian flu and COVID-19,” WHO claimed. “All experts participating in WHO expert groups are signing declaration[s] of interest.”

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list