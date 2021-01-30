Home Living Mind & Spirit Important Message From the Hopi Elders on Current World Events
Important Message From the Hopi Elders on Current World Events

By Sofia Roma
Important message from the Hopi Elders.
Message from the Hopi Elders: "Now you must go back and tell the people that this is The Hour." (Image: Charles Marion Russell Wikimedia CC 0 1.0)

You have been telling the people that this is the Eleventh Hour. 

“Now you must go back and tell the people that this is The Hour.” 

Here are the things that must be considered: 

Where are you living? 

The Hopi Elders ask us to consider what are we doing now, and do we have our priorities right. (Image: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)

What are you doing? 

What are your relationships? 

Are you in right relation? 

Where is your water? 

Know our garden. 

Time to speak your truth

It is time to speak your Truth. 

Create your community. 

Be good to each other. 

And do not look outside yourself for the leader. 

This could be a good time! 

There is a river flowing

There is a river flowing now very fast.

It is so great and swift that there are those who will be afraid. 

There is a river flowing now very fast. It is so great and swift that there are those who will be afraid.(Image: flickr / CC BY 2.0)

They will try to hold on to the shore. 

They will feel like they are being torn apart, and they will suffer greatly. 

Know the river has its destination. 

The elders say we must let go of the shore, push off toward the middle of 

the river, keep our eyes open, and our heads above the water. 

See who is there with you and celebrate. 

Take nothing personally

At this time in history, we are to take nothing personally, least of all 

ourselves ! For the moment we do, our spiritual growth and journey comes to a halt. 

The time of the lonely wolf is over. 

Gather yourselves! 

Banish the word struggle

Banish the word struggle from your attitude and vocabulary. 

All that we do now must be done in a sacred manner and in celebration. 

We are the ones we have been waiting for! Ahoy! 

Hopi Nation, Oraibi Arizona — September, 2001 

Food for thought from the Hopi Elders

The Hopi Americans left behind some powerful words of wisdom to help us better understand ourselves, the nature of the cosmos and the flow of life. 

As they once said: “There is a river now flowing very fast, and there are those who would be afraid and hold on to the shore..”, (the old world they used to depend on), and so these people will suffer profoundly in their resistance against the powerful forces of Nature.

Grand Canyon Hopi Point. (Image: flickr / CC BY 2.0)

It is important we let go of all that we cling to, free ourselves from anything that is holding us back, and truly cherish the opportunity to assist one another in making this world a better place for ourselves and future generations, while on our journeying back to the Light and Truth.

 Hopi Nation 

