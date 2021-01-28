Home Living Mind & Spirit A True Story: A Righteous Man Can Escape Disaster
LivingMind & Spirit

A True Story: A Righteous Man Can Escape Disaster

By Tatiana Denning
0
0
The righteous people receive divine help.
Good people can escape disaster. (Image: by Crusty Da Klown / flickr / CC 0 1.0 )

Mr. Wang was a kind and righteous man. He ran a hotel behind the county hall of Jiangning County, in the Province of Jiankang during the Song Dynasty. Like all good people, he was straight-forward, honest, and fair in his business dealings, and so people called him Honest Wang. He also liked to help Taoist and Buddhist practitioners, and was even respected by gods and Buddhas.

On the evening of February 15th in the Guimao year, (Year of the Rabbit) just as the shop’s door was about to close, several generals dressed in red, accompanied by many chariots and servants, suddenly appeared at the hotel for a rest.

chinese banquet
Wang immediately asked the receptionist to usher them in, and respectfully served them wine and food. (Image: Pixabay / CC0 1.0)

The front desk receptionist hurriedly went to tell Wang. Wang immediately asked the receptionist to usher them in, and respectfully served them wine and food.

The next instant, an entourage appeared carrying a large bundle of ropes and tools. They walked up to the chief general and asked for an encirclement. The chief general nodded in agreement. The entourage walked out, nailed wooden sticks in the ground, tied ropes to the sticks, and then surrounded all the houses and recesses in the alleys and lanes with the ropes.

Timeless riders from the stars. The chief general said: “Honest Wang believes in gods, treats people with sincerity, and is kind to others, and the Jade Emperor also knows it. (Image: flickr / CC 0 2.0)

When they were finished, the entourage said to the chief general: “The ropes have enclosed all the buildings, and this shop is also enclosed.” The chief general replied:

“This hotel alone can be forgiven. If we don’t forgive it, people will not understand the justice of Heaven.”

The chief general continued: “Honest Wang believes in gods, treats people with sincerity, and is kind to others, and the Jade Emperor also knows it.”

Everyone agreed, and hurriedly pulled up the wooden sticks and untied the ropes surrounding the hotel, removing the hotel from the encircled area.

After that, everyone got on their horses and flew away, disappearing in an instant. When Wang and the receptionist looked for the wooden sticks and ropes that had been placed around the houses, they had all disappeared. They were really shocked!

Two days later, a big fire broke out in Jiankang. All the houses that had been surrounded by the ropes burned down. Only Wang’s hotel remained intact, surrounded by ashes.

Good people are rescued and protected by Heaven

Two days later, a big fire broke out in Jiankang. All the houses that had been surrounded by the ropes burned down. Only Wang’s hotel remained intact, surrounded by ashes. (Image: wikimedia / CC0 1.0)

Just like a person’s illness, disasters in the world are not without reason; gods arrange them. Whether people can avoid disasters relates to their morality, and virtuous people will not be among those affected.

As Wang was righteous, believing in gods, being fair in business, and treating people kindly, he had accumulated virtue. To encourage him to do more good deeds, gods let him see the arrangement of disasters, and why he was able to avoid them.

Translated by Joseph Wu

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list


  • Dr. Denning has always believed in root-cause medicine. With a focus on wellness and prevention. she has used both her medical degree and her degree in psychology, to create a program with proven results. Dr. Denning's desire to correct the underlying causes underlying cause of many chronic medical conditions has been the driving force for her focus on nutrition and weight management. With years of experience in the field, Dr. Denning has helped thousands of patients lose thousands of pounds.

Previous articleFire At World’s Largest Vaccine Producer in India

RELATED ARTICLES

Mind & Spirit

The Most Powerful Health Resource You Have Is Your Mind

Your mind is very powerful. If pharmaceutical companies could bottle and sell the placebo effect, they would be many times wealthier than they already...
Read more
Mind & Spirit

Returning to a Child-Like Heart

“The unexamined life is not worth living.” ~ Socrates A child's heart When I was little, I was rather shy and reserved, preferring to stay in the...
Read more
Mind & Spirit

The Righteous Way Is the Most Valuable

The journey has many turns and twists. The righteous way in dealing with all conditions and circumstances of life is the most valuable, as...
Read more

Most Popular

Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times