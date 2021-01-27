Trump Keeps his Future Plans Secret as Democrats Move Forward with Impeachment

Trump left the White House on January 20, choosing not to attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony. In his first public remark since that day, Trump remained secretive about his future plans. While dining at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, a reporter from the Washington Examiner asked him what he intended to do. To the question, Trump simply replied that he would “do something, but not yet.” Before leaving office, Trump had said to his followers that the “movement we started is only just beginning.”

Stephen Miller, Trump’s former advisor, noted that the ex-President will likely play a critical role politically in the future of American politics. “Florida… is really the perfect place to be the new HQ of the MAGA movement and a launching pad for the president’s next endeavor… He leaves with the certain knowledge that he put everything you have into the mission… This movement is beginning. This movement is a young movement. It’s still in its infancy and the president — his own journey is still only begun,” Miller told the Washington Examiner.

Trump will likely run for the 2024 elections

Some reports have also suggested that he might establish a new party, the Patriot Party, for this purpose. Other reports say that Trump will be running for the 2022 midterm elections, recruiting trustworthy people to run for key Senate and House elections. He might also run in the Republican primaries, directly competing against the sitting members who have voted to impeach him.

If he cannot run for the 2024 presidential race, Trump will act as the ‘kingmaker’ in the GOP and choose the Republican nominee who will run for the post. Trump’s Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago resort, where he is currently settled with his family members, has become the focal point of political activity.

Some of his former aides and representatives for international negotiations have apparently moved into the resort. Important media personalities like Tucker Carlson, Rush Limbaugh, and Newsmax head Chris Ruddy have also visited the ex-President. Former Trump campaign fundraiser Blair Brandt believes that the resort will definitely be the Trump Headquarters.

The former president might even uproot the entire Trump Corporation from New York and shift it to Florida which is currently more conducive to conservatives. New York had recently cut ties with Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump’s impeachment trial is scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 8 according to Senate Majority Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that she will be sending the article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday. She dismissed concerns that impeaching Trump will only lead to further divisions in the society and goes against Biden’s call for unity that he made during his inauguration ceremony.

House Minority Leader Republican Kevin McCarthy states that the Trump impeachment is politically driven and pointed out that Trump is now a private citizen which would make his impeachment wrong. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley also slammed the impeachment, warning that it only brings more trouble to American society.

“Pres Biden is preaching unity & healing while Dem leadership is focused on the impeachment of a former president. Does Pres Biden not [have] control of congressional Democrats as leader of [his] party??? This move will surely slow up Biden cabinet confirmations/agenda + increase division,” he said in a tweet.

