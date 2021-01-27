Communist China Breaches Taiwan Border, Sends Aggressive Message to Biden Administration

Communist China recently sent warplanes into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) for two consecutive days. On Saturday, the communist regime sent 13 planes, including fighter jets, nuclear-capable bombers, and anti-submarine aircraft. On Sunday, China sent in 15 planes including a reconnaissance aircraft, anti-submarine planes, and stealth-capable aircraft. This is the largest border violation communist China has committed against Taiwan in recent memory. Many security experts believe that Beijing is sending an aggressive message to Washington with these actions.

The US State Department has asked the communist Chinese regime to stop its military pressure against Taiwan. It advised the government to focus on meaningful dialogue. It pledged “rock-solid” support to Taiwan and promised assistance to ensure the island nation has “sufficient self-defense capability.”

You Si-kun, president of Taiwan’s democratically elected parliament, thanked the American government for responding to communist China’s aggression. Former Taiwanese fighter pilot Chang Yen-ting said that Beijing is testing the US to see how the new president and secretary of state will react.

Taiwanese military analyst Cheng Chi-wen warned that if the United States does not react aggressively to communist China’s actions against Taiwan, Beijing will get increasingly emboldened with its plan to annex the island.

China analyst Tang Jingyuan said that the Biden administration criticized the incursion into Taiwan in a polite manner

It suggested a “peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues” rather than issuing a stern warning to Beijing against any military advances to Taiwan. This kind of ‘softened message’ worries many Taiwanese nationals who are getting increasingly apprehensive about America’s support.

“What did Taiwanese media talk about during the Trump times? It’s about when the United States will forge ties with Taiwan. What are they discussing now? About whether the United States will offer protection [to Taiwan]—there’s a world of difference,” he told The Epoch Times.

An op-ed published in the Chinese state-backed Global Times argues that the interaction between China, Taiwan, and the US has been broken and has become too difficult to repair. It accused the Trump administration of pushing the Taiwan situation to the edge of collapse. The op-ed warned Biden to distinguish itself from the “mischief” of the Trump administration. Biden must send a clear political signal affirming its commitment to the ‘One China’ policy that proposes Taiwan as a part of China. If Biden fails to do so, the situation might “get out of control.”

USS Theodore Roosevelt led a carrier group into the South China Sea. (Image: pixabay CC0.01)

A US carrier group led by USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the South China Sea amidst simmering tensions between Taiwan and communist China. US military said that the aim of the journey is to promote “freedom of the seas.” The ships entered the South China Sea on the same day that Chinese planes breached Taiwan’s airspace. The Chinese foreign ministry objected to America’s presence in the region, claiming that the US simply wanted to “flex its muscles.”

US Navy Rear Admiral Doug Verissimo, commander of the strike group, said that the visit is necessary to maintain peace.

“After sailing through these waters throughout my 30-year career, it’s great to be in the South China Sea again, conducting routine operations, promoting freedom of the seas, and reassuring allies and partners… With two-thirds of the world’s trade traveling through this very important region, it is vital that we maintain our presence and continue to promote the rules-based order which has allowed us all to prosper,” he said in a statement.

