Antifa Unleashes Violence, Opposes Biden

Far-left Antifa extremists rioted in the Pacific Northwest on Jan. 20, the day Biden was sworn in as president. The activists had banners stating that they wanted revenge for police murders, fascist massacres, and imperialist wars. The protestors said that they “don’t want Biden” and declared that they are “ungovernable,” displaying banners with anarchist symbols.

On Jan. 23, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden has not been informed of their violence.

“I haven’t spoken with him specifically about those events, but it is something our national security team — Liz Sherwood-Randall, our Homeland Security Advisor — is closely monitoring,” she said in a press briefing.

In Portland, activists wore black clothing and covered their faces while smashing windows and doors of the business office of the Democratic Party. The anarchist symbol was spray-painted over the party symbol. Some people set fire to garbage. A crowd gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, burning flags on the street and swearing at Biden. After these rioters arrived, law enforcement officials declared an ‘unlawful assembly’ in the region.

Portland Police confronted the Antifa rioters and eventually managed to suppress them

On one occasion, protestors took away an officer’s bike while others threw random objects at the police. Antifa carried a variety of weapons like pepper ball guns, knives, chemical spray, and Molotov cocktails. The police arrested eight people, charging them with reckless burning and rioting.

Antifa rioters started street fires. (Image: /pixabay CC0.01)

In Seattle, some protestors marched with a banner that said “No Cops, Prisons, Borders, Presidents.” The William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse was vandalized by some rioters who spray-painted the buildings. Protestors shut down traffic, trashed the road, and set streets ablaze. At the Pike Place Market, a popular tourist attraction, the anarchists destroyed business property, including a Starbucks.

American flags were frequently torn. When police tried to take action, the protestors used umbrellas to shield one another. Three people were arrested for their involvement in the riots. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley asked Biden to immediately condemn the violence unleashed by leftist fundamentalists. However, there was no response. Republican Senator Tom Cotton said that the recent Antifa riots expose the fact that their violence was never due to Trump.

“I remember the media and the Democrats blaming all this Antifa violence on Donald Trump. And yet here we have Joe Biden in the White House and Antifa is still rampaging in the streets of Portland and Seattle and Denver. This proves a point I made months ago, proves the point I made two weeks ago, is that when you have a mob using violence for political ends, it doesn’t matter what slogan they’re chanting or what flag they’re waving. They have to be met with force,” he said on the program.

In an op-ed written at the New York Post, Antifa expert Andy Ngo said that some people had spread the idea that Antifa riots would end after Trump exited the White House. He warned that Antifa is “just getting started.”

He also pointed out that the violence in Portland and Seattle never generated front-page headlines. Mainstream media and politicians have conveniently chosen to ignore the riots and destruction. Mike Baker, a correspondent for The New York Times tweeted that he received criticism for calling Antifa anarchists left-wing. Baker said that he had used the term to clarify that it wasn’t Trump supporters who were behind the violence.

