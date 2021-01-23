Home Lifestyle Food & Drink Lamb Soup for Winter
Lamb Soup for Winter

By Armin Auctor
A bowl of lamb soup with vegetables.
Lamb is considered the best ingredient for wintertime soup. (Image via Dreamstime.com © Vadim Lerner)

In the cold winter weather, what is the most suitable soup to warm up your stomach and body? Lamb soup because lamb is considered the best ingredient for wintertime soup.

Lamb meat is hot in nature, thus, it’s not very good for summer. But for cold winter weather and falling temperatures, it gives you more energy and warms up your body. It only takes one bowl of lamb soup to warm your whole body, so you shouldn’t miss having a bowl on cold days.

Here is a popular cooking recipe for lamb soup. It is easy to prepare and cook, and it is a delicious and healthy food to have on cold days.

Ingredients:

2 pounds of lamb

One white turnip, chopped into chunks

6 slices of ginger

One smaller onion chopped into 6 pieces

One shallot, chopped

A glass dish filled with raw turnips waiting to be washed sits on a wooden surface.
Deliciously warming lamb soup can be made with turnips and a few other simple ingredients. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Seasoning:

Salt: 2 tsp

Chopped coriander to taste

Method:

Cut the lamb into big pieces. Soak the lamb in cold water for 2 hours. Throw out the soak water and rinse the lamb two more times.

Put the cleaned lamb into a pot with cold water and bring the water and lamb to a boil. During this process, some bubbles will rise to the surface of the soup from the lamb. Use a spoon to remove these bubbles and discard them. Then, add the ginger, onion, and shallots.

Keep the pot boiling for another hour. After one hour of boiling, add the white turnip pieces. Now, lower the heat for 30 minutes. Add the salt and before turning the soup off, add the coriander to the top of the soup. It is now ready to serve. Enjoy, and keep warm.

  • Armin Auctor is an author who has been writing for more than a decade, with his main focus on Lifestyle, personal development, and ethical subjects like the persecution of minorities in China and human rights.

