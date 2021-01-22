China Suffers New Wave of Pandemic, as CCP Virus Spreads from City to City

The aggressive way in which the new wave of coronavirus infection is spreading in China is pushing the country to the edge. The government has locked down numerous cities and provinces with harsh restrictions, making life harder for Chinese citizens. In Northeast China, five regions have been shut down, with locals being instructed to stay in their homes. Vehicles have been prohibited.

In Hebei province in the north of the country, four regions are sealed off. In northeastern Jilin, two additional cities have been put under lockdown, while in Heilongjiang, government officials killed all livestock in two villages, fearing that the virus could spread from animals to humans.

In Beijing, the administration has introduced new rules to bring the pandemic under control. People coming from overseas and arriving in the capital are isolated at quarantine centers for a period of 14 days, followed by a seven-day quarantine at home or a quarantine center, and finally another seven-day isolation at home.

Beijing has also banned the entry of around 300,000 migrant workers living in Yanjiao town in Hebei province, located just 21 miles from Beijing. On Jan. 13, the company that manages the public transportation network between Beijing and Hebei announced that all operations would cease for the time being. To prevent people from Hebei entering Beijing, authorities have installed barbed wire along the Bai River.

In Hebei’s Shijiazhuang city, authorities took away 20,000 people after finding out that some of them were infected. One citizen revealed to The Epoch Times that the place isn’t livable anymore due to the viral outbreak.

Many people are increasingly frustrated with officials, who they claim are not revealing the truth of the latest viral wave. A resident from Qiqihar said that the place has been in lockdown for over a week. People are banned from venturing outside, though only 20 asymptomatic cases were publicly announced. He feels that more people must be infected given the extremely strict measures taken by the government.

“The government doesn’t report it at all. In fact, the situation is very serious. I have noticed that the reports are all about epidemics in Hebei. But there are very few reports about the epidemic in Heilongjiang Province in the northeast, only a few about Harbin [the provincial capital]. No mention of Qiqihar, despite how serious it is here,” the source said to The Epoch Times.

Several cases of variant strains are also being reported. In Beijing, two cases of the UK strain, B.1.1.7, have been identified. A woman who came to China from a British flight on Dec. 14 has also been found with the strain. In Guangdong Province, a CCP Virus mutation that is similar to the UK strain was discovered on Jan. 2.

In response to the rapid spread of the virus, the government has quickly moved to assign blame onto some officials. In Heilongjiang, 16 public officials were found guilty of slacking on their duties to control the epidemic. The local discipline inspection commission blamed them for being irresponsible and noted that they had ‘unshirkable responsibility’ for the spread of the epidemic.

“A number of officials across the nation – including city mayors and local health commission directors – have been punished for wrongdoings in the viral fight since last year. Some were accused of drinking alcohol, while others disregarded the sufferings of the people,” CCP-backed Global Times stated.

