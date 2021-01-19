Democrats have been accusing President Trump of inciting the Capitol breach on Jan. 6. The left has propagated various theories. For example, Republicans gave rioters ‘reconnaissance tours’ before the Jan. 6 rally; the Capitol police were involved in the attack. The impeachment of Trump is solely based on a single accusation: that he encouraged the riots on that day.

“Shortly before the Joint Session commenced, President Trump addressed a crowd at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. There, he reiterated false claims that “we won this election, and we won it by a landslide.” He also willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol, such as: “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Thus incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election,” the impeachment resolution stated.

However, a CNN report that details the federal investigation of the event contradicted that argument. A federal law enforcement official stated that the weapons and tactics used in the attack suggested that it was very well-planned. Investigators believe that the assault on the Capitol was “not just a protest that spiraled out of control.” Investigators are also looking at travel and communication records to build a case that is similar to that of a counterterrorism investigation.

Both the CNN report and FBI warning suggest Trump did not, in fact, incite the Capitol breach

In addition to the CNN report, the FBI had warned Capitol police a day prior to the attack that an assault was possible. The agency discovered that the attack had been planned through Twitter.

Apple has not yet held Twitter responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol breach in the same way it held Parler responsible. (Image: pixabay CC0 1.0)

Twitter, however, has banned Trump. It has alleged that his speech triggered the attack. Similarly, Apple banned Parler from its app store accusing the platform of its inability to control hate speech. Amazon has removed Parler from its cloud services, where it hosted its data.

Since the FBI has observed that an attack was planned on Twitter, shouldn’t Twitter be held accountable for the Capitol breach as well? This brings into question Section 230, which protects social media platforms from liability. Trump has wanted to revoke it for a long time. Also, should Apple ban Twitter from using its service since the company has ‘failed to control hate speech’?

Trump has been impeached by the House again and now awaits a Senate trial. His only crime has been practicing free speech guaranteed by the Constitution. The President has yet to choose the lawyer or law firm who will represent him for the impeachment defense. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declined to reveal when the House plans on sending the impeachment resolution to the Senate.

The Senate is scheduled to meet again on Jan. 19, the day before Trump exits office. It’s unknown whether the Senate will pass the impeachment. Legal expert Alan Dershowitz warns that such an impeachment would have terrible implications.

“There is no jurisdiction. You cannot put citizen Trump on trial. If you could do that, it would be a bill of attainder, number one, putting somebody on trial who was not a sitting… It would mean that if the Republicans came up with a terrific candidate, say, not Donald Trump, to run against President Biden in 2024, the Democrats could simply impeach him… If you can impeach anyone who is not a sitting president, there are no limits to the power of Congress to try ordinary citizens. It is plainly unconstitutional. And the Senate should not proceed with this unconstitutional act,” Dershowitz said in an interview with Fox News.

