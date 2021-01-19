A new fact sheet released by the U.S. government suggests that the first cases of coronavirus infections may not have broken out at the Wuhan seafood market, as reported by Beijing, but in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). The report states that employees at the lab were potentially infected with the virus in autumn 2019, well before the first infection cases in Wuhan were reported. The fact sheet notes that millions of people across the globe have died due to the virus and their families have the right to know the truth about the outbreak.

“A laboratory accident could resemble a natural outbreak if the initial exposure included only a few individuals and was compounded by asymptomatic infection. Scientists in China have researched animal-derived coronaviruses under conditions that increased the risk for accidental and potentially unwitting exposure. The CCP’s deadly obsession with secrecy and control comes at the expense of public health in China and around the world,” the fact sheet stated.

The report notes that WIV researchers who got sick in autumn 2019 displayed symptoms that are similar to those infected with the CCP Virus, thus raising suspicions on WIV senior researcher Shi Zhengli’s claim that none of their staff were infected with the virus at the time.

The institute has been researching coronaviruses since the 2003 SARS outbreak. The facility is also known to conduct studies on creating chimeric, or hybrid viruses, that are created from two or more microorganisms. Since 2016, researchers at the WIV have been conducting experiments on RaTG13, the bat coronavirus that shares 96.2 percent similarity with the COVID-19 virus. Apparently, online records of its research on RaTG13 and other viruses were altered and then deleted.

WIV also has ties with the Chinese military

The facility has collaborated with the military numerous times on several research activities, including experiments on animals from at least 2017. The fact sheet states that those who have previously funded or collaborated with the WIV for research purposes have the right to determine whether any of the funding was diverted to military activities.

An investigation team from the World Health Organization (WHO) is presently in Wuhan to study the origin of the coronavirus. The fact sheet asks that WHO be given full access to the record of WIV’s work before the viral outbreak. However, it seems highly unlikely that Beijing will allow outsiders to look into the activities of the facility.

Alex Azar does not believe that the WHO investigation will be useful (Image: pixabay/CC0 1.0)

Investigations at this stage, over a year since the outbreak began, may prove fruitless. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is not optimistic about the WHO investigation, since they will mostly examine analyses that have already been done by Chinese scientists, each of whom will inevitably have prepared their final reports in accordance with Beijing’s instructions.

Azar also slams the Chinese regime for continuing to suppress information about the virus, and risking the safety of millions of people around the world. “China has spent the better part of this year shamelessly promoting an Orwellian version of events, designed to persuade the world that its authoritarian form of government is best suited to respond to a public health crisis… The facts are, however, that if a novel virus like this had emerged in a democratic nation, a global outbreak might never have occurred,” he said during a recent speech.

To date, over 95 million people have been infected with the CCP Virus across the world, with a death toll of more than 2 million.

