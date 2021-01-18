The Three Treasures of Life: Honor, Awe, and Self-discipline

Knowing shame or honor, heartfelt appreciation, and self-discipline — these are the three treasures of life.

Knowing shame or honor

The old saying goes: “Only by knowing shame can we have self-esteem.” Shame is never far away from humiliation. With a deep sense of guilt and remorse, you feel ashamed when you do something wrong. you feel guilty and upset when you fail and fall short in your efforts and let down your family and friends, as well as others’ expectations. you feel sad and disappointed with yourself if you misbehave.

When you experience shame and humiliation, you can still get back up and learn from your mistakes. You can find that inner spark of self-respect and go on to live a constructive life and never again go beyond the bounds of decency. If you have no sense of shame, you are prone to do or say anything ridiculous or offensive.

Rock bottom. The Three Treasures of Life can help you regain your dignity, pride, and self respect from your humiliation. (Image: Flickr / CC BY-ND 2.0 )

Knowing shame, you can tell right from wrong, you can have grand ambitions, do great things, and become a great man or woman. What is most frightening is if you never want to flush through or correct your ugly behavior. When you do something detrimental to moral values, but keep arguing and defending your actions in the face of all logic and reason, right there and then, if you are honest with yourself, you can tell that you have some more work to do.

Only by knowing shame can you rise up and maintain your integrity and respect yourself. To be an honorable man or woman, you must learn from your shame. With a sense of humiliation in your heart, you can tell right from wrong, maintain your standards, and understand what you should and should not do. Always be aware of the three treasures of life.

Heartfelt appreciation

The Three Treasures of Life can help you sing with joy, awe, and appreciation for all things. (Image: wikimedia / CC0 1.0)

Always maintain a humble and revered heart. This can help you stop doing wrong. It is dangerous to be too fearless and arrogant in life. You must be in awe. You can only restrain yourself if you are fearful of the consequences of your thinking and actions, both to yourself and others.

Only those in awe will maintain a cautious attitude before doing things and not losing their minds. Not only can you see the sweetness of temptation, but you can also foresee its bitterness, and we will weigh the pros and cons to make your choices.

Once you lose your sense of awe and appreciation, you can often become reckless and unscrupulous, do and say whatever you want, even act lawlessly, and eventually eat the bitter fruit you have sown.

You must always keep a sense of awe in your heart. Don’t cross the red line and walk through the minefield. Only by having reverence for life can you cherish life, make fair use of every day, do what you should do, and do the right thing.

You will usually be able to feel a sense of crisis or danger only if you remain in awe. This will help you to discern your surroundings, observe the rules of conduct, work in a down-to-earth manner, be a wholesome person, and keep your inner moral base line. In this way, the three treasures of life are your close and loyal friends.

Self-discipline

Self-discipline is one of your life’s best tools for positive change. All successful people know how to discipline themselves.

The Three Treasures of Life — winners know self-discipline. Swedish, tennis legend Bjorn Borg, known for his winning skills, calm demeanor, and fairness is regarded as one of the best and most influential sportsmen of all time. (Image: via Dreamstime.com © Jerry Coli)

You can rise above the humdrum and mediocrity of life. You can start with self-discipline, change yourself, and take control of your life. On the road of self-discipline, you and I both are practitioners.

Self-discipline is a determined love of life, love of accomplishment, continuously improving yourself, and doing better at big or small things.

Self-discipline allows you to make better use of your time, to have more and better skills, and enjoy the beauty of different fields. It enables you to have more time to explore the beauty of the world.

Guarding your three treasures of life enables you to enjoy a better life! Knowing shame, heartfelt appreciation, and self-discipline are the three treasures of life. Knowing shame is the beginning of awe, awe is the guarantee of self-discipline, and self-discipline is the source of freedom.

May you always cherish and cultivate a humble heart, awe and appreciation, self-discipline, and have a frank, open, and upright life!

Translated by Joseph Wu and edited by Helen

