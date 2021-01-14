President-elect Biden will implement a racially segregated system to distribute CCP virus relief resources. In one of his public statements, he said his administration will prioritize small businesses run by African, Latino, Native American and Asian groups for assistance. The president-elect added that his administration will make real efforts to resolve “systemic barriers” to relief programs. In addition to prioritizing certain races, Biden will also segregate American-owned businesses based on gender: he will prioritize aid to women-owned businesses. The financial wellbeing of the white male population is not his administration’s priority.

“As the month goes by, a third of black-owned businesses and more than a fifth of Latino-owned businesses and more than a quarter of Native American-owned businesses, have less than one month of reserves to cover expenses. Previous rounds of economic relief last year helped millions of small businesses stay afloat and keep employees in the payroll. But there were clear problems. Black and brown-owned small businesses had less access to that relief,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden will prioritize certain races over others when handing out COVID-19 relief funds. pixabay /CC0 1.0)

Many people online have called out the blatant racism inherent in the president-elect’s announcement. Kimberly Klacik, an African-American Congressional Republican nominee from Maryland, said that Biden is doing the opposite of what her hero, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., fought and died for in America. Eric Weinstein, a podcaster whose kids are half-Asian half-White, reminded Biden to be fair and stop his “sanctimonious pity.”

Steve Cortes, President Trump’s campaign advisor, accused Biden of practicing “blatant prejudice.” Luke Negron, a Republican nominee with Hispanic and African heritage, said that Biden’s standard of racial and sexual discrimination “disgusts” him. He even pointed out that if such a racist policy was executed by Biden when he’s president, that would be a sure case for impeachment. YouTuber Scott Adams tweeted that rich white men protect their positions “by throwing low-income white men under the bus.”

CDC discrimination

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also indicated that it would follow a race-based policy to distribute the CCP virus vaccines. The people at the highest risk of dying from the virus are the elderly population. It would make sense that this group is prioritized when rolling out the vaccine. Instead, the CDC has suggested that people working as essential workers must be vaccinated first, even before those aged 65 and above.

A CDC report noted that this is because white people make up the majority of the older population, creating “health inequities.” Harald Schmidt, an ethics and health policy professional at the University of Pennsylvania, argued that essential workers should be vaccinated first since they include more minorities.

“Older populations are whiter… Society is structured in a way that enables them to live longer. Instead of giving additional health benefits to those who already had more of them, we can start to level the playing field a bit,” he told The New York Times.

In California, Democrats are urging Governor Gavin Newsom to distribute vaccines to incarcerated people, illegals, and indigenous people as a priority. They argue that it is the illegal population that has been adversely affected and deserve the vaccine first. California has not yet added illegal essential workers on the list of people who will receive the initial dose of the vaccine. Democrats are calling this fact racist.

