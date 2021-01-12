Knock on the Brain to Prevent Dementia!

The human brain is the largest, most complex, most amazing, and most miraculous organ of the human body. It is the most developed brain on planet earth. It is difficult even to know how to fathom and categorize it. Neurologists tell us that we use only a tiny portion of our brainpower, capacity, and potential. What is even more amazing is that we have two of them: a right brain and a left brain.

Over time, the brain can lose its sharpness from various types of injury, neglect, self-abuse, or deterioration. When you are about to go out, do you often have the thought: “Oops, I forgot to bring my mobile phone and wallet!” Or you suddenly turn around and say to yourself: “I just put my car keys down a minute ago, where are they now?”

Once a bright sparkling lady, now ravaged by dementia, not knowing what month it is. (Image: via dreamtime.com © Katie Nesling )

The problem of early memory and brain decline in modern people is becoming more common. We need to be aware of the risk of dementia in the long run. We can do “brain knocking” exercises every day, combined with a lot of other painless steps, such as exercise, meditation, listening to calming music, and eating a well-balanced diet to help improve our memory and prevent dementia.

Modern life is taking its toll on the brain, leading to memory loss and dementia

Ayi is an office worker who is under 30 years old. He rode his motorcycle out for a business meeting. After dealing with his client, he could not find his motorbike. So he had to go to the police station to report a crime. After searching high and low, he finally discovered that the motorcycle was locked up where he had left it, causing a big mix-up and embarrassment.

Modern people are showing signs of forgetfulness from a young age. People generally accumulate a lot of pressure from work, working overtime, eating fast food, snacking, staying up all night, irregular work and rest routine, texting, phoning, keeping up with social media, and the list goes on and on…

The brain is constantly running like a train, deluged and churning with all kinds of challenges, problems, and worries. Modern people are suffering from fatigue; further the body and brain are not getting enough sleep. Premature memory loss is likely to occur and tendencies to get dementia are getting younger and younger.

The brain is constantly running like a train, deluged and churning with all kinds of challenges, problems and worries. Modern people are suffering from fatigue; further the body is not getting enough sleep. (Image: via Dreamstime.com © Atthapon Raksthaput)

Our overworked brain needs a holiday; otherwise, we lose all perspective on life. Fortunately, there are very sensible ways that are free of charge, such as meditation, to calm down, ease the mind, and get off the never-ending treadmill. The pressures of life will never ease up, but you can learn to work with the pressures instead of fighting against them.

‘Brain tapping’ exercise to prevent the gray matter from aging

When you have some spare time, you can do a “brain knocking” exercise to prevent the brain from aging.

At the top of the head, there is an acupuncture point called the “Baihui Point.” It is at the midpoint of the intersection of the two ears’ tips. There are a total of four acupuncture points that are 1 inch (about the width of a thumb) at the front, back, left, and right sides of the Baihui acupoint.

At the top of the head, there is an acupuncture point called the “Baihui Point.” It is at the midpoint of the intersection of the two ears’ tips. (Image: via Dreamstime.com © Monika Wisniewska)

Knock on these acupoints with your hands or with a wooden or horn comb — this can enhance memory and brainpower, as well as prevent dementia. You can do this simple exercise at any time — waiting in a traffic jam, traveling on a long-distance flight or high-speed train, or watching TV.

Memory-strengthening acupoints on the hands and feet

There are two acupuncture points on the hands and feet that can also enhance memory.

1. Shenmen point

The Shenmen point is an acupuncture point on the heart meridian. It is located on the transverse lines of the palm at the wrist and the depression on the inner side of the little finger side tendon. Pressing the Shenmen acupoint can make you feel peaceful, help you sleep well, and promote better memory.

2. Zusanli point

We often mention the Zusanli acupuncture point, located at the width of four transverse fingers under the outer knee, which is a very good acupoint for improving digestion. So why can you massage it to improve memory? When your digestion and absorption become better, all the nutrients can reach the brain to keep it in the best state.

Relax the hippocampus of the brain 15 minutes per day.

The knowledge you absorb and the processing of it into your understanding requires a brain-sorting step. For example, the “brain knocking” exercise or regular exercise can make your head empty and calm. When your head becomes vacant, the brain starts to process and organize the information itself. Walking and cycling for 15-20 minutes every day can strengthen your heart health, activate your brain, reduce memory loss, and make your logical expression ability better.

Taking it easy. Meditating and listening to soft music can calm down the mind. (Image: Pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Meditating and listening to soft music can also calm down the mind. It is recommended to listen to slow-paced music, such as music with one beat every second, to calm your mind down. Sometimes when playing plodding music in a clinic, the clinic became quieter. The children sitting there, who were initially very noisy, then gradually become peaceful.

When you listen to slow music, you feel relaxed. So the hippocampus becomes like a relaxed sponge, and it is easy to memorize knowledge and details.

Two kinds of soup to wake up the dormant memory

● Longan and lotus seed porridge

Recipe: 0.2 oz (5 grams) of red dates, 0.5 oz (15 grams) of dried longan, 1 oz (30 grams) of glutinous rice, 0.5 oz (15 grams) of lotus seeds.

Lotus Seed Vietnam Longan Porridge

This porridge is suitable for children as an afternoon or late-night snack. When your children studies late at night, you can cook a bowl of longan and lotus seed porridge for them.

Longan can make the memory better. Lotus seeds can calm the mind and replenish the spleen and stomach. Red dates and glutinous rice also have the function of improving the spleen and stomach. The spleen and stomach will feel very comfortable when drinking the porridge, which promotes digestion and absorption of nutrients.

● Brainpower and concentration enhancing soup

Recipe: walnut, fushen, jujube seed, dried longan, and white fungus.

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) says that like nourishes like. The shape of a walnut is like the human brain, and can replenish the brain. Fushen is a fungus that grows out of pine wood roots, and can calm the mind and help sleep. Jujube seed is an essential medicinal material to help sleep. Dried longan is beneficial in enhancing memory, nourishing the spleen and stomach. Tremella can help sustain the stomach.

Soak the white fungus for several minutes, tear it into small pieces, and put it in a pot with other herbs. Cook it and drink it when it is warm. Tremella can replenish gelatin, so it can also make the body’s joints more smooth.

3 foods to keep the brain from rusting

Here are three kinds of brain-enhancing foods that can prevent brain disfunction and memory loss:

Pumpkin: Pumpkin is rich in beta-carotene, has good anti-oxidation and anti-aging ability, and prevents brain function degradation. It also contains selenium, which can protect eyesight.

Strawberries: Strawberries contain anthocyanins, which can effectively prevent brain aging. Because strawberries are susceptible to pests and diseases, farmers often sprinkle a lot of pesticides on them. Choosing organic strawberries to consume is more healthy and wash them thoroughly before eating.

Now, what was the the name of that nutrient again… anthocy…someting or other? Alas! Something that tastes delicious and is good for enhancing memory. (Image: via Dreamtime.com © Anzhelika Koval)

Eggs: Eggs can make your spirit and brain “jump.” Eggs are rich in lecithin, which is the primary raw material for acetylcholine, an essential neurotransmitter in the brain. It can also form and repair damaged cell membranes. Some people are worried that eggs contain cholesterol. Eggs do not have much cholesterol, and lecithin itself can eliminate cholesterol and keep dementia away from your brain.

Remember, sometimes your brain needs a holiday.

Translated by Joseph Wu and edited by Helen

