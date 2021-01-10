Home Lifestyle Health 6 Tips for Eating Fruits and Vegetables With Peace of Mind
Pesticides, insecticides, GMOs, fertilizers, plastics, air pollution, and water pollution, you may often ask yourself: Is anything safe to eat anymore? Where do you turn for help? We suggest 6 common-sense tips for eating fruits and vegetables with peace of mind. It is not always possible or affordable to grow your own organic fruits and vegetables, raise free-range chickens, and get water from your very own spring.

Tip 1: Washing with running water is safer than soaking in water

Pesticides often stay on the surface of fruits and vegetables.  It is not easy to immerse them in water to remove particles and soaking in water for too long will make water-soluble vitamins disappear from fruits and vegetables. So pesticide experts recommend that washing them under the tap water forcefully will break the glue-like strength of pesticides.

Tip 2: Before washing vegetables, cut the top and the bottom off,  to remove the hard to clean areas

Before rinsing, whether it’s the tail of a vegetable or the hard-to-clean part of the green pepper head, it is better to remove it to keep your health. It is also recommended that peeled fruit, even bananas, should be cleaned first and then peeled afterwards for consumption, otherwise, the pesticides on the skin of the bananas may get on the hands and increase the chances of contamination.

Tip 3: Fruits and vegetables are placed in an area with good air circulation for a few days to help the decomposition of pesticides

vegetables
Waiting for a few days to eat is a safer practice as the pesticides will decompose more. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Most pesticides, having being sprayed a few days before, will be decomposed by the plant enzymes, so waiting for a few days to eat is a safer practice.

Fruits and vegetables stored in the refrigerator with pesticides will be reduced to 10 percent of normal activity, as the cold will inhibit the activity of the enzymes in the fruits and they will not be able to break down the residue at all.

However, this method only applies in cool weather and with non-perishable fruit dishes, including cucumbers, radishes, cabbage, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and so on.

Tip 4: Cooked food not only sterilizes but also removes pesticide residues

Cooking food sterilizes the fruits and vegetables as well helping to decompose the pesticides. (Image: Kirti Poddar via flickr / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Cooking can cause residual pesticides to be heated, decomposed/ and evaporated as vapor or dissolved into the oily water. The longer the cooking time, the higher the temperature, and the greater the effect of removing pesticide residues.

Tip 5: The ozone machine is effective, but must be well ventilated

Ozone (O3) will cause pulmonary fibrosis and is also a kind of automobile exhaust gas. Using an ozone machine to clean fruits and vegetables should be done in a thoroughly ventilated environment, or at best only done outdoors. Make sure that ozone will not accumulate to harm the human body. Negative ion air purifiers also emit ozone, which can harm the human body.

Tip 6: Adding salt to water to clean fruits and vegetables is not effective

Sea salt with wooden mortar and pestle.
Adding salt to water to clean fruits and vegetables is not effective. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

It is widely circulated old wives tale that adding salt to water can wash away pesticides from fruits and vegetables, but actual studies have found that there are fewer pesticides washed away using salt water than when using clean water.

Translated by  Yi Ming and edited by Helen

