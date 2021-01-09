5 Foods That Can Help Relieve Painful Arthritis

Arthritis is a common and all too often a ferocious disease, ranging in severity from mild to crippling. It can strike at any age. In very severe cases, the pain is chronic, locking the patient into a permanent prison state, akin to the pain of walking through razor wire. Middle-aged and older adults are prone to arthritis. Suffering from arthritis in the joints makes it excruciating to walk up and down the stairs, cook, open the door, and many other everyday things, causing great distress and inconvenience.

The following five kinds of foods are more effective than medicines for the prevention and treatment of arthritis. There are no side effects of toxic medication, the foods are safe, reliable, cheap, and nutritious.

1. Green tea

This mild astringent tea is rich in antioxidants called tea polyphenols. Studies have shown that green tea can effectively relieve rheumatoid arthritis. In a study, experts induced arthritis in mice and then treated them. The results showed that green tea could reduce the incidence of joint pain by 50 percent.

Studies have shown that green tea can effectively relieve rheumatoid arthritis. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

When making green tea, if the time is limited, the beneficial substances cannot be fully dissolved; the tea will quickly become bitter if the time is too long. It is most suitable to brew in boiling water for 3 to 5 minutes. Some scientists also point out that tea bags may be more effective than ordinary tea because the tea leaves are more conducive to dissolving nutrients after being ground.

2. Soy products

Soy products such as tofu and fermented soybean are usually placed in the most prominent position on health food shelves. They are rich in soy isoflavones, vitamin E, and calcium. As well as protecting the cardiovascular system, their bone-strengthening effect is comparable to milk. Many Asians have lactose intolerance, so soy milk has become the best substitute for milk.

3. Sweet peppers

Sweet peppers are very versatile and the nutrient content is considered effective at alleviating the pain of arthritis. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

A green sweet pepper contains twice the amount of vitamin C that the human body needs per day. Red and yellow sweet peppers have more vitamin C. Sweet peppers are also an excellent source of vitamin B6 and folic acid. These vitamins can effectively relieve the pain caused by arthritis. Bell peppers need to be insulated from oxygen and stored at low temperatures. You can put bell peppers and other fruits in a blender to make fruit and vegetable juice blends or mix with other vegetables to make a delicious salad.

4. Bananas

Bananas are the most potassium-rich fruit and are also a food that can treat arthritis. Bananas are rich in vitamin B6, folic acid, and vitamin C, and are easy to digest. They are the primary source of soluble dietary fiber in people’s diets. Bananas are prone to becoming overripe, so storing immature bananas in a dark-proof bag can extend their shelf life.

Potassium-rich and the other nutrients in bananas have a calming and soothing effect on the nervous system, which makes them a mood food. Bananas are a friend in the treatment of arthritis. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

The storage temperature of bananas cannot be too low, making them unsuitable to be stored in the refrigerator. Ripe bananas can be made into beverages: Take a banana, a kiwi fruit, some berries, add an appropriate amount of milk and ice cubes, put together in a blender, and blend for a few minutes for a cup of nutritious drink that can treat arthritis is ready.

5. Shrimp

Shrimp is the most popular aquatic food and one of the primary dietary sources of vitamin D. About 3 oz (90 grams) of shrimp can provide 30 percent of the daily vitamin D required, which is higher than the vitamin D content of a glass of milk. Shrimp also contains omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C, iron, and vitamin B12.

Shrimp contains Vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C, iron, and vitamin B12, a combination helpful in the battle against the wear and tear of arthritis. (Image: Lou Stejskal / Flickr, CC 2.0

Shrimp are prone to spoilage, so you must eat them fresh. If you can’t eat them at once, you should freeze the shrimp in the refrigerator as soon as possible. In this way, you can store them for up to six months.

Translated by Joseph Wu and edited by Helen

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list