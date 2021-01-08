President Trump is being criticized for his recent phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger in which he asks Raffensberger to “find 11,780 votes” in the presidential race results from the state. Mainstream media has been criticizing Trump for the phone call, insinuating that the president said something illegal. However, legal expert Alan Dershowitz has dismissed such accusations, pointing out that the media is simply taking Trump’s statements out of context and exaggerating the issue.

“He’s not saying I want you to create the vote… He’s not saying I want you to manufacture or concoct the votes… He’s entitled as a citizen, as a candidate, to say, ‘I want you to find those votes, I want you to find the votes that will pass for me and what weren’t counted, I want you to find votes that were cast against me that shouldn’t have been counted — by people who are dead people, who are out of state’… I’ve been teaching criminal law for over 50 years… I went through every word of that transcript, there is no crime there, period,” Dershowitz said to Just The News.

The issue of election integrity

On Jan. 3, President Trump and Raffensberger engaged in an hour-long phone call, discussing the issue of election integrity. Other participants in the call include White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Raffensperger’s lawyer Ryan Germany, and Trump campaign attorney Cleta Mitchell. The president consistently laid down the issues of corruption and cheating that took place in the 2020 presidential election. Trump pointed out that dead people have cast votes in the election; some of the ballots were scanned multiple times; votes were cast by illegal out-of-state voters, and so on. He asked Raffensberger to “find 11,780 votes,” which is one vote more than the 11,779 vote lead that Biden has against Trump in the state. Raffensberger refuses Trump’s request to look into the incidences of election fraud.

Raffensberger refused to answer Trump’s concerns of voter fraud. (Image: pixabay CC0 1.0)

On the same day, Trump tweeted about his phone call with Raffensberger. “I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!” said the tweet. On Jan. 5, The Washington Post released a few snippets from the call in which Trump’s request to “find 11,780 votes” is twisted to accuse the president of asking Raffensperger to commit some kind of fraud and raise his vote count by 11,780 votes. However, Trump never asked for such a thing during the call.

Democrats hyped up the issue, with representatives Kathleen Rice and Ted Lieu writing a letter to the FBI Director Christopher Wray, asking him to launch a criminal investigation into the matter. In the letter, they accused Trump of soliciting or conspiring to commit “a number of election crimes.” This twisted accusation is what Dershowitz dismissed when he said that Trump has not committed any crime.

Raffensperger has suggested that the call might have been leaked by his office. When asked by Fox News as to whether he had directly authorized the release of the phone call, he refused to give a clear answer, but said that if Trump hadn’t raised the issue, “we would’ve stayed silent as well.”

Interestingly, after Trump’s Jan. 3 tweet, Raffensperger replied on the same day that the “truth will come out.” Two days later, the contents of the call were ‘leaked’ to The Washington Post. Meanwhile, Cleta Mitchell, who participated in the call as Trump’s attorney, has announced that she will be resigning from the law firm following the phone call ‘expose.’

