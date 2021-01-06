Nestled in a Hakka village in northern Taiwan’s Hsinchu County, Weiweijia Persimmon Leisure Farm is one of Taiwan’s most famous persimmon farms that specialize in producing dried persimmons in traditional ways.

Please watch the video of “An Impressive Persimmon Leisure Farm in Taiwan.”

A unique persimmon farm

Covering an area of 3 hectares (7.4 acres), Weiweijia Persimmon Farm is composed of a traditional Hakka three-section compound, a large wood-burning stove, a processing area, a persimmon drying area, an outdoor dining area, an indoor dining and DIY area, a vending area, a viewing platform, and some persimmon orchards.

A group of visitors are dancing and singing in front of the traditional Hakka compound of the farm. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The processing area

After the persimmons are hand-picked fresh from the orchards, they are washed and peeled in this area. They are peeled with machine first, and then the remaining skin on both ends is removed manually. Once the peeling process is done, the peeled persimmons are placed in round steel baskets waiting for dying in the sun, which creates gorgeous geometric patterns.

The persimmons are peeled by machine and by hand in the processing area. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The drying area

The drying area is in front of the processing area. The baskets with peeled persimmons are placed on the 200-cm-high (6.5-foot-high) bamboo racks for drying under the sun. With nearly one hundred round baskets placed orderly on the arbor, the golden peeled persimmons create a pleasant fragrance and magnificent sight. To facilitate visitors taking photos of the spectacular scene, the farm especially prepares a wooden ladder in the center of the area.

Persimmons are placed on bamboo racks for drying in the sun after they are peeled. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

In the meantime, many baskets full of peeled persimmons are also placed on the makeshift racks at the square in front of the traditional Hakka compound for drying under the sun. It is also a spectacular scene for photography.

These persimmons are drying under the sun on bamboo racks. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

The viewing platform

The platform is located on the top of the processing area. With many chairs and tables, the platform is a good location for rest and for appreciating the splendid view of the persimmons that are dried under the sun.

The drying area in front of the viewing platform is a popular spot for taking photos. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Moreover, there are a couple of persimmon trees loaded with orange-red fruit just outside the drying area. The viewing platform is thus one of the hot spots for taking photographs.

The persimmon orchard

There are over 200 persimmon trees in the orchard on the hill adjacent to the traditional Hakka three-section compound and the processing area. The orchard is covered with orange-red persimmons in round or oblong shapes every autumn when the fruits are ripe. Visitors are free to roam around the orchard and take photos under the beautiful persimmons, but it is forbidden to pick any persimmons on the trees.

Weiweijia Persimmon Orchard is one of the major orchards in the township. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The wood-burning stove

The stove is a large sauna-like baking chamber. Peeled persimmons are smoked there until their skin is both cured and hardened, so that they can be sterilized. It can also accelerate the drying process to prevent the pulp from becoming black because of oxidation.

The leisure farm is particular about drying the persimmons in traditional ways so as to have better quality. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

To make the dried persimmons more fragrant, the farm usually uses at least one longan log along with other kinds of logs to smoke the persimmons.

Dried persimmons

Dried persimmons are a popular delicacy in Taiwan. Among other factors, because the Jiujiangfeng (the September seasonal gales) and the sunshine in Hsinchu are perfect for drying the persimmons, the quality of dried persimmons produced in this vicinity is especially good. Moreover, as the persimmon products produced by this farm are smoked with longan logs and pressed by hand, they are particularly tasty and fragrant.

The dried persimmons at Weiweijia Persimmon Leisure Farm. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

The beautiful scenery of the orchard brimming with orange-red persimmons, coupled with the magnificent scene of drying persimmons in the sun, makes Weiweijia Persimmon Leisure Farm a truly wonderful place to visit.

Weiweijia Persimmon Farm is one of most popular persimmon farms in northern Taiwan. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

