Pence – Delay Electoral College Vote Count

President Donald Trump is hoping that through Republican support, Vice President Mike Pence will be willing to delay the counting of Electoral College votes at the Jan. 6 joint congressional session. There are at least a dozen Republican state senators from Georgia who have signed a letter making this request to the Vice President.

“There’s about 16 or 18 of us now that signed this letter to the Vice President … asking him to delay the electoral vote for 10 to 12 days,” Sen. Brandon Beach told The Epoch Times. Republicans are hoping a potential delay will create more time to investigate and scan ballots.

Georgia Senator Brandon Beach (Image: Senator Brandon Beach Georgia General Assembly page)

Beach is concerned about irregularities that affected the integrity of the presidential election. He said that ballots and voting machines need to be forensically audited. He was particularly concerned about Fulton County in Georgia: “People are saying yeah there is something here, there’s something that just doesn’t pass the smell test—that there was some irregularities, there was some impropriety going on in the voting process.”

Pence’s ability to hold off on declaring winners in contested states is debatable. Many feel that he does not have much if any power to alter a process which is generally considered a formality. Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to the Trump campaign thinks Pence should ask state legislatures in the contested states to clarify which electors should be approved.

“What Mike Pence could do, and what he should do, in fact, is to direct a question back to the state legislatures when there are two competing slates of delegates from these six states,” Ellis said in an interview with Just the News. “And that’s a fair question. That’s not exercising discretion. That’s not setting up any sort of bad precedent. That’s actually returning the authority to the constitutionally vested entity and to simply direct that question I think would then require a response from these very timid, to put it lightly, state legislators that haven’t been willing to act, and it would in fact then give a very clean outcome to this election.”

“I know we all — we all got our doubts about the last election. And I want to assure you, I share the concerns of millions of Americans about voting irregularities,” Pence said on Monday at a rally to support Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler at Rock Springs Church in Milner, Georgia. “And I promise you, come this Wednesday, we’ll have our day in Congress. We’ll hear the objections. We’ll hear the evidence.”

According to Global News, Pence may risk compromising his own political future if he does not exercise his questionable power in delaying or putting off the Electoral College vote count. He will likely make his own run for presidency in 2024 and his popularity among Republicans is hinged on his loyalty to Trump.

“I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you,” Trump said on Monday at a rally for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia. “Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much,” Trump said at least half jokingly.

After the certification of the Electoral College votes is completed, the official transition of power is scheduled to take place on Jan. 20, as outlined in the constitution.

By David Wagner

