Communism Can be Summed up as Abolition of Private Property: Paul Kengor

Marx and Engles gravely misunderstood human nature when they launched their war on faith and tradition with The Communist Manifesto, said Paul Kengor, author of The Devil and Karl Marx on Crossroads Dec. 31.

Kengor is also the Senior Director of the Institute for Faith and Freedom. He said, “If you were to ask somebody, ‘okay define Communism in a sentence’. That’s easy. Marx and Engles did that for you. Okay here it is: The entire Communist theory or program can be summed up in a single sentence. What I’m saying here is verbatim out of the Manifesto: ‘Abolition of private property.’”

“The right to own property is fundamental to human nature, let alone any operating economy anywhere. So again, these guys, Engles, Marx, Marx especially… they got their anthropology wrong. They got their understanding of human nature wrong.” Kengor said that the right to private property is “a basic Judeo-Christian law…I mean from the cave to the courthouse the right to own property is fundamental to human nature let alone any operating economy anywhere.”

“My nine year old daughter can tell you, they’re going to have to kill a hundred million people to put that into place…To abolish private property, you’re going to have a war on your hands. You’re going to need guns. You’re going to need gulags.”

Yet tragic misconceptions have been promoted at the institutional level.

World Economic Forum’s ‘brave new world’ by 2030

In 2016, Ida Auken, a Member of Parliament in Denmark wrote for the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF), “Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city – or should I say, ‘our city.’ I don’t own anything. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a house. I don’t own any appliances or any clothes.”

Auken’s article describes an amusing utopia where communication is completely free and digitized while private transportation has been entirely replaced by a public ecosystem composed of driverless cars and even flying cars. “Now I can hardly believe that we accepted congestion and traffic jams, not to mention the air pollution from combustion engines. What were we thinking?”

The fantasy continues to describe a city where she doesn’t pay rent because “someone else is using our free space whenever we do not need it. My living room is used for business meetings when I am not there” and where she doesn’t even own kitchen utensils because “Since transport became free, we stopped having all those things stuffed into our home…We can just order them when we need them.”

“So many of the people advocating this stuff do not know just how incendiary, destructive, and in some cases diabolical [Communism is].”

Suddenly, Auken’s sweet dream elucidates the nightmarish reality of the globalist future, “Once in awhile [sic] I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. No where I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me.” But apparently, a total sacrifice of freedom and liberty is a-ok because “All in all, it is a good life. Much better than the path we were on, where it became so clear that we could not continue with the same model of growth.”

China is more than happy to set us on this globalist path.

The Chinese Communist Party’s globalization via the the Belt and Road Initiative

In July of 2019 the WEF held the “New Champions 2019” conference in Dalian, China. CCP Premier Li Keqiang gave a keynote address to the New Champions 2019 event openly promoting the Party’s vision of globalization, “A problematic tendency we see right now is to simplistically make a scapegoat of economic globalization, which instead of helping matters in any way, will only undercut the foundation of world economic and trade growth.”

“It is crucial that countries remain committed to the general direction of economic globalization, and advance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.”

Li continued, revealing that what he means by “economic globalization” is the CCP’s Belt and Road Initiative, “The Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China aims to promote inclusive development by encouraging the integration of more countries and regions into economic globalization…We welcome the active participation of all parties in order to achieve interconnected and win-win development through mutually beneficial cooperation.”

The reality of the so-called “general direction of economic globalization” and “interconnected and win-win development” was illustrated in emails released by the Canadian government in December. In short, it ”describes the hub-and-spoke model by which China negotiates bilaterally with a host of partners under a largely symbolic umbrella organization,” meaning that in the CCP’s globalist model, if the United States wants to negotiate with England, or Canada wants to negotiate with France, everything runs through no less than the Chinese Communist Party, putting new meaning in the term “middle kingdom.”

Far from Auken’s happy utopia, communism is a bloody dystopia

Kengor remarked on how he has witnessed ignorance of the roots of their socialist beliefs in the mentality of today’s youth who have been heavily indoctrinated with leftist ideas, “I hear it again and again from people…some of the surveys where they’ll ask young people ‘What do you think of Communism?’ And a third or fourth will say favourable things about it.”

“Then they’ll ask them: ‘Really? Okay, well, define it.’ ‘Oh well Communism is about sharing. It’s about helping one another. It’s about being kind to one another’…The next question should be, ‘Really? Have you actually read the Manifesto?’ And their honest answer to that should be, obviously, ‘No. I haven’t read the Manifesto.’ Because there’s nothing positive there at all. It’s destructive from start to finish.”

He pointed to two key quotes from Marx and Engles in the final two paragraphs of The Communist Manifesto to evidence his point, “The Communists disdain to conceal their views and aims. They openly declare that their ends can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions” and “Communists everywhere support every revolutionary movement against the existing social and political order of things.”

Whenever you see Communist groups at different protests and movements, whether it be the George Floyd riots that burned hundreds of millions of dollars in major cities earlier this year, the movement tearing down statues of the founding fathers in both America and Canada, or even parades supporting social issues such as transgender identity; the reason leftists groups are present despite the events not having an overt link to socialist or Communist ideologies is because “If it has to do with supporting a revolutionary movement against the existing social and political order of things, they’ll be there to burn down the house,” said Kengor. “It’s all about takedown, about tearing things down. This is a very radical, destructive ideology.”

“What more is Communism than a kind of dance of death? You can’t find in any ideology in all of history those responsible for as many deaths as Communism. At least a hundred million in the last century alone.”

