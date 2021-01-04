Tips to Start Weight Loss Practice

With the stress of these unprecedented times, you may find yourself more tempted than usual to overindulge, adding to the size of your increasing waistline. In fact, according to an article in Eating Well, the average weight gain due to the quarantine has been 12.5 lbs. Many of us are contending with a weight surplus that requires a weight loss regimen.

But take heart. There are some simple, everyday things you can do to help bring your weight under control.

People have been under a lot of added stress recently. That, combined with more inactivity, has caused the numbers to increase on the scale for a large number of Americans. By employing a few simple things in your daily routine, you can start to get a handle on your weight.

The first easy trick is to use a smaller plate. While this may sound simple, studies show that even a small decrease in plate size can lead to substantially fewer calories consumed. And the same goes for using a smaller spoon. So instead of grabbing that large plate for your main course, try reaching for a smaller dessert plate.

Another good tip is to not skip breakfast or lunch in anticipation of stuffing yourself later. Waiting to eat will not only negatively impact your blood sugar and increase your hunger, but will set you up for failure when it is time to eat.

It’s also important to eat slowly. By savoring each and every bite, you’ll not only enjoy your food more, but your brain will have the 20 minutes needed to signal that you’re full, before you’ve overstuffed yourself.

Consider swapping white potatoes for mashed cauliflower to help lower your carb intake. (Image: Pixabay / CC0).

Paying attention to what you’re eating is also important. Consuming more complex carbs, like fruits and vegetables, as well as more protein, like fish or chicken, while going light on the simple carbs, like potatoes, bread, and dessert, is a good rule of thumb. There are even some great substitutes — for example, mashed cauliflower in place of white potatoes, or sprouted grain bread, like Ezekiel (often found in the frozen section) in place of refined bread.

Liquids also play a role. Drinking a glass of water before your meal can help fill your belly, helping you eat less. Conversely, drinking alcohol is something that’s best avoided, or at least limited, due to calorie content. Instead, try some seltzer water infused with a little muddled fruit and fresh mint or lemon, and you’ll feel like you’re enjoying a special treat.

And don’t forget to move. Making physical activity a part of your day is important — whether it’s going to the gym, using an exercise DVD or app, or taking a brisk walk around the neighborhood. Not only will it help you burn off some calories, but studies show that when you do regular physical activity, you’re more motivated to make healthy food choices.

Studies show when you do regular physical activity you are more likely to make healthy food choices. (Image: Pixabay / CC0)

Though often overlooked, sleep is also crucial to a healthy weight. Studies show that when you’re sleep deprived, you tend to not only eat more, but also consume more high-fat, high-sugar foods. To guard against mindless eating, set a goal for yourself of seven to eight hours of sleep each night.

Both weight loss and weight maintenance require a multifaceted approach. It’s not only about what you’re eating and how much you’re eating — the psychological component plays a big role as well. By employing some simple tricks of the trade, you can help set yourself up for success.

These are challenging times, and many of us have seen our waistlines suffer as a result. Working to change your habits can not only help you feel better, but improve your health. In fact, studies show that losing weight increases your chance of recovering more quickly from the flu and other diseases, including COVID-19.

Keeping your weight in check is a good thing, no matter how you look at it!

