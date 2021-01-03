The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits challenging the results of the presidential race on the grounds that it was riddled with election irregularities and vote manipulation. Now, Trump wants a special counsel to be appointed to investigate election fraud. “After seeing the massive Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, I disagree with anyone that thinks a strong, fast, and fair Special Counsel is not needed, IMMEDIATELY. This was the most corrupt election in the history of our Country, and it must be closely examined!” he said in a tweet.

In the second week of December, 26 House Republicans had urged President Trump to instruct Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to look into the election fraud allegations. A letter written by the group argued that the American people deserve a full resolution as to the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. It went on to decry the Department of Justice (DOJ) and William Barr for failing to take the necessary steps following fraud allegations. The letter pointed out the hypocrisy of Barr appointing a special counsel to probe the 2016 Russia collusion scandal and then refusing to do the same thing for this year’s election scandal.

William Barr kept the Hunter Biden investigation a secret from the public (Image: wikimedia CC0 2.0</a>)



The day Trump tweeted for appointing a special counsel to look into election fraud was Barr’s last day in the DOJ. He will be replaced by Deputy General Jeff Rosen. As early as August, Rosen had asked voters to remain wary of foreign powers trying to sway the election results. But in November, Barr stated that he had not seen fraud at a scale that would change the election outcome. A media report also revealed that Barr had known about the Hunter Biden investigation, but refused to make the matter public. Trump was infuriated by this, as he believed revealing the Hunter Biden probe would have helped the Republican Party gain more support in the election.

Probably, pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell will be selected as special counsel in the election fraud investigation

Retired General Michael Flynn supports the idea, asserting that she will expose the truth and will “scare the hell out of everyone” who says that the election fraud claim is a myth. White House advisor Peter Navarro also wants a special counsel to probe allegations of vote fraud and “get to the bottom of this.” He says that a lot of voting machines need to be seized since some of these systems have an inaccuracy rate of up to 68 percent.

Meanwhile, the Amistad Project filed a lawsuit on Dec. 22, arguing that state legislatures in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin were blocked from exercising their right to certify the presidential electors’ votes that were cast on Dec. 14. “State legislative post-election certifications of Presidential votes and of Presidential electors are part of constitutionally-protected voting rights… Everyone who votes—distinguishable from those who don’t—have a constitutionally-protected interest in state legislative post-election certification of Presidential electors. The Defendants violate those voting rights by counting ballots of Presidential electors without the constitutionally-required state legislative post-election certification,” says the lawsuit.

The defendants in the lawsuit include both houses of Congress, officials from the five states, and Vice President Mike Pence. The suit asks the court to prevent Pence and Congress from counting the electoral votes from the five states until the respective state legislatures can meet and certify the votes. Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project, notes that the very body that is responsible for how these electors are selected is unable to meet up through January, which he says is unconstitutional, as it delegates the authority of legislative function to the respective governors.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list