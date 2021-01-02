The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released the identity of the person who is believed to have carried out the bombing on Christmas Day. The individual, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, is identified as the only suspect in the explosion which ended up causing massive damage to the nearby buildings. Don Cochran, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, noted that DNA evidence at the bombing site indicated that Warner died in the explosion.

According to FBI special agent Doug Korneski, no indication of any involvement of a second person has been found. Officials are encouraging people who have known Warner in any capacity to call the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in the hopes that getting more information about Warner might help uncover his motive behind committing the crime.

When police arrived at Second Avenue on receiving complaints of shots being fired, they heard Warner’s broadcast about an impending explosion. The officers quickly evacuated all people in the region. As a result, Warner was the only person who died in the bombing incident. The RV vehicle that he parked at the site exploded at 6:29 AM.

According to some of Warner’s neighbors, the RV had been kept in the backyard of his home on Bakertown Road. One of the neighbors, Marco, noted that Warner often kept to himself and could be seen fixing things in his house every now and then. With regard to the RV, Marco began seeing movements a few weeks back.

A shocking Xmas message

“He started moving it like about a month ago, but before that, it never moved at all. And he had a bunch of other cars around here. I don’t know where they went,” he said to WSMV. Another neighbor, Rick Laude, saw Warner standing near his mailbox on Dec. 21. When he inquired about Christmas, Warner simply said that Nashville and the world will never forget him. Lude took it to mean that something good might be happening, so when he heard about the bombing incident, he was shocked.

The police quickly responded to save people before the explosion

According to Steve Fridrich, owner of Fridrich & Clark Realty where Warner provided IT services, the 63-year-old gave notice in early December but did not give a reason for terminating the service contract. The explosion damaged an AT&T building and 40 other structures at the site. It also triggered outages in Tennessee as well as some parts of the nearby states. Bill Lee, the governor of Tennessee, said that the state will soon be receiving federal disaster aid. His office has apparently requested an emergency declaration and he personally spoke to President Trump about the issue.

“The damage is enormous. It was an indescribable blast, and it’s destroyed businesses all up and down that downtown block… As I’ve said before, we’ve had a hard year, as everyone has across this country—especially small business owners have been hit hard… [the state has] worked really hard to keep businesses open and to keep them able to operate, and now there is a whole group of them who will not be able to operate for some time,” he said to The Epoch Times.

Officials are now investigating an LA entertainment executive, Michelle Swing, who bought a house from Warner in November. The house in question is located at 115 Bakertown Road in Antioch. Swing had also transferred the property to Warner’s mother Betty Christine Lane on the same road last year. That property, located at 3274 Bakertown Road, had likewise been transferred from Warner to Swing previously. At present, Lane still lives in the house.

