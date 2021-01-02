Home U.S. Despite Strict Lockdowns, California has the Highest number of COVID Infections
U.S.

Despite Strict Lockdowns, California has the Highest number of COVID Infections

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
California has more than 2,234,765 registered cases of coronavirus infections. Not only does it have the highest number of cases, it is also the only state where COVID-19 patients have exceeded 2 million.
California has the highest number of COVID-19 patients (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

California has more than 2,234,765 registered cases of coronavirus infections. Not only does it have the highest number of cases, but it is also the only state where COVID-19 patients have exceeded 2 million. Many experts find this surprising since California had instituted several strict restrictions and lockdowns to bring the pandemic under control. Yet, the number of infections just keeps climbing uncontrollably.

“The right approach, before the vaccine, is to work to protect the elderly. People – especially those living in nursing homes – are the ones who are at the highest risk of death if they were to get infected… Whereas these broad lockdowns, I think they cause a lot of harm to the non-elderly. They’re not doing very much to slow the spread of the disease,” Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University, told Fox News.

The health department of the state recently announced that stay-at-home orders for the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California have been indefinitely extended. Southern California accounts for more than half the population of the entire state. In San Joaquin Valley, most of the hospital ICUs have almost run out of beds for new patients. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s Health and Human Services Secretary, said that the order will remain in effect until ICU capacity becomes equal to or above 15 percent in any region. At present, the ICU capacity of Southern California and San Joaquin Valley is estimated to be at zero percent.

Are the strict lockdowns helping to flatten the curve in California?

The stay-at-home order requires businesses like hair salons, movie theaters, bars, and theme parks to remain closed. It prohibits private gatherings of any size and mandates that people use face masks 100 percent of the time as well as observe strict social distancing.

Ghaly noted that the pandemic could get worse in early January and most of the hospital leaders in Southern California are preparing for this challenge. Some models show that hospitalizations could more than double in January, rising from 20,000 to over 50,000. Governor Gavin Newsom also thinks that California could see a sharp surge in cases in the months of January and February.

Hospitals are running out of beds for coronavirus patients (Image: Pixabay CC0 1.0</a>)

Leaders from the state have approached countries like Taiwan and Australia to help fill almost 3,000 temporary healthcare work positions. The state’s medical system is apparently so overwhelmed that many hospitals have begun treating patients in auditoriums, tents, and offices.

Dr. Brad Spellberg, chief medical officer at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, says that his hospital is overwhelmed despite being one of the largest in the county. “I’m not going to sugarcoat this. We are getting crushed… And it isn’t just COVID patients… Its car accidents and heart attacks and victims of violence. They need a place to go to receive critical care,” he said to Breitbart.

Senator Designate Alex Padilla (Democrat) believes that the reason the state of California is seeing a large number of infections is that people are getting “a little too comfortable” thinking that they are somehow immune to the virus. He also blames visitors from other states (that have had fewer restrictions) for making things worse. Padilla wants mobility to be tightened so that the number of COVID-19 cases can be brought down.

Some experts say that the reason California has the highest number of coronavirus infections in America is that it has the largest population among all states. It makes sense that states with a high population will naturally have more coronavirus patients.

The population of California as of July 1, 2019, was pegged at close to 40 million. This is 10 million more than the second most populous state and around 20 million more than the third and fourth most populous states. When compared to states ranked from fifth to the tenth spot, California has almost 28 to 30 million additional citizens. In terms of total cases per million population, California presently ranks 34th among the 50 American states.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleBiden Press Secretary Pick Psaki Instructs Press to Cover Jan. 6 Joint Session as ‘Merely a Formality’
Vision Times Staffhttps://www.visiontimes.com
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

Biden Press Secretary Pick Psaki Instructs Press to Cover Jan. 6 Joint Session as ‘Merely a Formality’

Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s pick for White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, has described the Jan. 6 Joint Session of Congress — where the...
Read more
U.S.

Lawsuit Alleges Leftist Indoctrination in Nevada Charter School

A lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for Nevada on Dec. 22 between a black woman, Gabrielle Clark, with her biracial...
Read more
U.S.

Communist China Running ‘Slow Coup’ to Defeat America From Within: Patrick Byrne

Patrick Byrne, the founder and former CEO of Overstock.com, has been leading efforts by a team of researchers to reverse-engineer a “slow coup” by...
Read more

Most Popular

Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times