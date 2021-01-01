Barcode Patent Holder Tells GA Senate Judiciary Committee: Truth of Election is in Paper Absentee Ballots

Verifying the 2020 Presidential Election by auditing the physical paper absentee ballots is the right way to do it, testified an inventor who holds approximately 200 patents in machine-readable code to the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Elections on Dec. 30.

Jovan Hutton Pulizter, an inventor and Board Member of the Gold Institute for International Strategists says any type of machine-readable code is the basis of his portfolio of 200 patents listed on his Stanford Curiculum Vitae. Pulitzer says almost every manufacturer in the world licenses his patents, except for “Huawei out of China. They don’t license it. They just use it.” His technology is on 12 billion devices globally.

Pulitzer made it clear that his concerns with the election were non-partisan, “We want to know if these ballots are authentic or counterfeit. We want to make sure every vote is verified. This is not about President Donald J. Trump or President-Elect Joe Biden. This is about: are we still a country where your vote matters? One person one vote.”

The truth of the election, according to Pulitzer, will be revealed in an audit of Georgia’s paper absentee ballots by what he calls “Kinematic Artifacts.” “Kinematic is just a nerdy word for evidence on paper. When two physical forces come together and a paper is bent, there’s always going to be an example of that. All of us have dealt with that.”

“If you take a brand new dollar bill and you fold it, that fold will always be there. Go to a coin machine in a snack machine try to put in your dollar bill and it kicks it back. That’s the machine saying: ‘There’s something not right about this dollar. It’s broken, it’s messed up. The color’s not right.’ We have all experienced this before.”

Pulitzer further used the specific example of a ballot to describe a Kinematic Artifact. He said that in an election “that comes down to the propensity of a tremendous amount of mail-in ballots that a very simple process occurred: that piece of paper should have been folded and sent to you at home. A printer prints it out. That printer folds it. It goes into an envelope. It’s tracked in the process. The United States post office sends it out. That is tracked. It comes to your home, you receive it. You open it up. Chances are you didn’t vote right then, you put it off…You finally got around to it. You put your pen to it, you folded it back, you sent it back. That entire process is a ‘folding and rolling process.’”

“Every time that piece of paper is opened and re-folded, it’s like a hinge. Remember, paper is nothing but a reconstituted tree. So it’s constantly breaking fibers. It is actually changing that piece of paper into something else that can never be hidden once it’s done. This is what’s called a Kinematic Artifact…So that little bitty piece of paper that we’re all talking about here is a ballot…However, when that ballot is filled in by a voter, it becomes a historical artifact.”

“A machine can never hide that it was a machine. Every pen has a signature. Every ink has a forensic signature. Every hand has a different stroke.”

Pulitzer clarified that what he was going to present to the Subcommittee was not a new or speculative technology, “This is how counterfeit bills are detected. This is how counterfeit art is detected. It’s not new science. It’s just never been applied to these very important things in our [democratic] proces….It’s about the people. People want confidence that their vote matters. Period. I personally do not care how this comes down. But I do care about the vote being counted and the vote mattering.”

Pulitzer gave concrete examples of absentee ballots from two different precincts side by side. One from Precinct 08L in Atlanta and one from Precinct RW01 in the City of Roswell. The ballot for RW01 contains a signature cross-check barcode, while the ballot for 08L does not.

Image of Fulton County Precinct “08L” Absentee Ballot from Jovan Pulitzer’s Presentation to the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Elections (Image: NTD Livestream)

Image of Fulton County Precinct “RW01” Absentee Ballot from Jovan Pulitzer’s Presentation to the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Elections. Note the barcode added to the top right. (Image: NTD Livestream)

Pulitzer asked, “That’s the code that makes it cross-checked to the signature. Why is it absent? There are a lot of these inconsistencies in these ballots….”

Pulitzer also showed additional inconsistent information on both sets of absentee ballots. In the magnetic ink coding on the bottom of 08L’s ballots, everything was aligned. While on RW01’s ballots, the alignment was off.

Comparison of magnetic ink scanning alignment bars between Precinct “08L” and “RW01” from Jovan Pulitzer’s Presentation to the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Elections (Image: NTD Livestream)

The presentation also pointed out the magnetic ink on the left side of the ballots, which tells Dominion’s scanners where to scan the circle voters fill out for the Presidential Candidate, was printed off-registration, or misaligned on RW01’s ballots, yet correct on 08L’s ballots.

Comparison of magnetic ink printer “registration” on scanning alignment bars for Presidential Candidates between Precinct “08L” and “RW01” from Jovan Pulitzer’s Presentation to the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Elections (Image: NTD Livestream)

During the presentation, Pulitzer claimed that these discrepancies were issued along party lines because 08L, which had no barcode, was historically Democrat while RW01 , which had the barcode, but exhibited misalignments, was historically Republican. He was correct about Precinct 08L, in that it did vote Democratic, but appeared to have incorrect partisan data for RW01.

This inaccuracy did not invalidate his argument. In a post by TheDonald.Win user errydaktal that cited raw voting data, 08L, which does not contain a signature cross-check barcode, voted for Biden in all four categories of early, absentee, election day, and provisional ballots, while RW01, which both contains a signature cross-check barcode and magnetic ink registration alignment problems, voted for Trump in early, election day, and provisional categories, but Biden won in absentee ballots.

He pointed out the core issue is neither Dominion’s machinery nor its software, “I don’t care about the machine. I don’t even care about the code that’s written in the machine. What I care about is that physical artifact. That physical artifact has material differences from district to district that should not be there.”

The core issue Pulitzer was illustrating is that absentee ballots that have misalignment or are off-registration will fail to be scanned by Dominion’s systems and will be flagged for adjudication by an election worker. This is a major issue because many GOP observers in Georgia and Michigan have presented Affidavits stating that adjudicated absentee ballots were not processed with required bi-partisan oversight, while experts have testified in both states that Dominion’s systems do not leave an auditable trail when ballots are adjudicated.

On Election night, Fulton County Georgia State Election Director Richard Barron said “We have scanned thus far 113,130 votes and have adjudicated 106,000 of those.” Presidential Candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the historically Republican state by less than 12,000 votes.

“This is as simple as scanning a loaf of bread at the grocery store,” said Pulitzer.

“What’s sad about this is we’re not even performing at standards we expect out of grocery stores. We’re not even performing at standards that you would accept from your online purchase. When you fill that shopping cart, you expect that shopping cart to be exactly what you chose. If you had a problem with Amazon because they shipped you 20 things you don’t need but still charged you, you would be on the phone to Amazon complaining. They would have to audit it, figure it out, and make it right.” Pulitzer was incredulous, “But we don’t do this in elections? We play hide and seek with documents? We don’t turn documents over?”

“What I’m saying is all of these problems you’ve heard today can be corrected and detected now by the simplest of things. It takes you days or weeks to recount votes. Give me these 500,000 ballots and we’ll have them done in two hours.”

In a Dec. 3 meeting of the Subcommittee video evidence was presented from the area of State Farm Arena on the night of the Nov. 3 Election, where absentee ballots and military ballots were processed by election workers. During the video, at approximately 10:00 pm, election workers and the press were told counting was going to end for the night. After both the Republican observers and the press left, four election workers stayed behind and continued to count ballots without supervision until approximately 4:00 am.

The four workers who continued working were clearly filmed pulling out black totes of ballots from underneath a table, processing the ballots through Dominion’s scanners. The workers were also filmed running the same batches of ballots as many as three to four times. Sen. Brandon Beach (R) asked Pulitzer if his team were to examine the ballots from State Farm Arena whether he would be able to tell if they were folded or counterfeit.

Pulitzer replied confidently, “We would be able to tell if they were folded, if they were counterfeit, whether they were filled out by a human hand, whether they were printed by a machine, whether they were batch fed continually over and over. We can detect every bit of that.”

At the end of the almost five hour hearing, Sen. Beach said “I am more and more convinced now that this was a well-orchestrated, well-coordinated effort by several groups to create widespread and systemic fraud…People are angry…These are our constituents…They’re angry and they’re mad, and they want us to do the right thing…We need to do the right thing. We need to take action, and we need to do something about this fraud. So I’d like to suggest we focus on Fulton County and the State Farm Arena.”

The Committee went one step further and voted unanimously to request the Fulton County Board of Elections provide all absentee ballots cast in Fulton County available for inspection by Jovan Pulitzer’s group. Pulitzer has said he would perform the audit at no cost to the State.

On Dec. 31, according to Epoch Times, a group of petitioners organized by VoterGA, were granted a hearing for their independent petition to have these ballots audited by Pulitzer’s team. The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4 at 11:00 am.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list