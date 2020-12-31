Home Lifestyle Health Iron-Rich Kidney Bean Chocolate Cake
By Jessica Kneipp
Red Kidney Bean Chocolate Cake. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

A child nutritionist passed this recipe for kidney bean chocolate cake on to me one day when we were trying to come up with ways to boost the intake of iron for my toddler.

At that stage, my toddler wasn’t into cakes, but a year later I tried it — omitting the instant coffee and halving the amount of sugar in the recipe and it was a hit.

It has got pretty good protein levels as well as having 5 eggs in the recipe. And it’s flourless, so it is good for those who are gluten-free. I serve mine with a handful of fresh berries, for the vitamin C to help boost iron absorption.

Ingredients:

Tin of red kidney beans 14.8 oz (420 g)

1 tbsp made-up instant coffee

1 tbsp vanilla essence

2.5 oz. (70 g) unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp bi-carb powder

Pinch of salt

4.4 oz (125 g) low-salt butter or margarine

6.3 oz (180 g) caster sugar

5 eggs

Fresh berries and citrus fruits to help with the absorption of Iron. (image: Pexels / CC0 1.0)

Recipe:

  1. Puree beans, water/coffee, 1 egg, and vanilla until smooth in a food processor or with a stab mixer.
  2. In another bowl, cream the butter and sugar with electric beaters.
  3. Add remaining 4 eggs and beat well with electric beaters.
  4. Add bean mixture and mix with electric beaters.
  5. Add cocoa powder, baking powder, bi-carb, and salt (sift if lumpy). Gently fold the mixture together with a flat spatula until just combined (don’t over mix).
  6. Pour into a greased pan (with baking paper on the base) and bake in a moderate oven (approx 320°F) for 30-40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.
  7. Enjoy with any fresh berries to give a hit of vitamin C and help with iron absorption.
These happy faces look iron rich, or maybe it was that chocolate cake? (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Good health and bon appétite.

Jessica Kneipphttp://www.jessicakneipp.net
Jessica grew up in the tropics of North Australia. She writes about films, and occasionally gets to write and direct them. She has a love of silent films, they are the closest she will ever get to "time travel." However, on some real travels she spotted a polar bear while visiting the Arctic, and has enjoyed the view of the Mongolian plains on a train from Russia to China. Her favorite fruit is pomegranate and her most memorable gift is a Super 8 camera from her husband, which she is keen to shoot some footage of Antarctic icebergs on one day.  

